* FTSEurofirst 300 index falls 0.4 pct

* French banks hit after Moody's warnings

* Miners suffer after weak Chinese GDP

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Oct 18 European shares fell on Tuesday, led by French banking stocks after a Moody's warning about France's credit rating fuelled worries about possible contagion in the euro zone debt crisis, while miners fell after China's third-quarter growth slowed.

News that Moody's might put France on negative outlook was the latest sign the region's debt crisis was weakening the balance sheets of larger euro zone economies, causing a sell-off in French banks which are exposed to euro zone sovereign debt.

Compounding this were worries about global growth after weaker-than-expected Chinese GDP data provided the latest evidence of a slowdown, with the cyclical mining sector among the worst performers, down 2.1 percent.

French banks were the standout losers after the Moody's news, with Societe Generale , BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole down 3.3 to 5 percent respectively.

"It is difficult to know what the future will be for banks," Louise Cooper, market analyst at BGC Partners, said. "Banks' liquidity positions are not great. They have such enormous loan books and need a massive amount of funding everyday."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.4 percent at 962.13 points and is down 13.2 percent since late July as worries have risen about a slowdown in global growth and contagion in the euro zone debt crisis.

The benchmark index briefly dipped under a support level of a 38.2 percent Fibonacci Retracement from the sell-off that started in July at 952.61, during the session, but had closed above it.

The next resistance level is seen at the 50 percent Fibonacci Retracement at 983.38.

The Moody's news also highlighted to investors that efforts to reach a solution to the euro zone sovereign debt crisis are likely to come at a price.

"Investors' resolve is being tested quite considerably. The situation in Europe is still overhanging in a very large fashion and the Chinese data does add another tick in the box of worries for investors to digest," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"The kind of backdrop we have got at the moment is creating ideal conditions for people to take profits." (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)

