* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes 1.4 percent lower

* Uncertainty around Sunday's summit hurts sentiment

* Banking, mining shares feature among top decliners

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Oct 20 European shares hit a two-week closing low in a choppy session on Thursday as doubts whether a European Union summit planned for Sunday will go ahead overshadowed news that the region's rescue fund will be able to buy bonds on the secondary market.

Investors' optimism that the weekend summit would result in a concrete plan to solve the debt crisis was dented after a German newspaper reported the German government did not rule out the possibility of postponing the meeting.

However, sources in Germany's ruling coalition said the summit will go ahead but won't reach a decision on leveraging the euro zone's rescue fund.

That follows an admission by French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday that Berlin and Paris were divided over how to make the euro zone bailout fund stronger.

"We are within 48 hours of them (European policymakers)allegedly doing something and everything is telling you they haven't done anything. It would be hugely negative for the market if they don't agree on some deal by the weekend," said the head of investment dealing at a fund that manages $80 billion.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 1.4 percent down at 954.27 points, the lowest close since Oct. 7. The index, down 2.2 percent this week, is on course to post a weekly drop after gains in the past three weeks.

Banks , which have a significant exposure to peripheral euro zone countries and would suffer in the event of a Greek default, fell 4 percent to feature as the worst hit sector.

Miners also suffered badly, tracking steep losses in metals prices on concerns about demand for industrial metals. The European mining index fell 3.6 percent.

On the upside, the world's largest cellphone maker Nokia rose 5.5 percent after it reported a smaller than expected fall in third-quarter profits as price cuts and new models lifted sales of its basic cellphones in key markets like India.

Italian shares fell 3.8 percent, underperforming other key indexes, while the country's 10-year benchmark bond climbed to 6 percent to hit its highest since Aug. 5, following the uncertainty surrounding the weekend summit. There are concerns that the debt crisis could spread to Italy as well.

Italian banks were among the worst hit, with Unicredit down 12 percent and BMPS falling 11.2 percent, weighed by comments from Fitch Ratings, which said its outlook for Italy's largest banks was negative.

The ratings agency said that uncertainty over the resolution of the euro zone crisis gave rise to significant downside risks for Italian banks, whose funding costs were linked to spreads on government debts.

RESCUE FUND

Efforts were on to find ways to help European banks, which have slumped 33 percent this year on worries about their balance sheets following their exposure to debt-laden countries.

The European Union has agreed that around 100 billion euros is needed to recapitalise the banking system, but deep splits remained over how to strengthen the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), the euro zone's bailout fund.

European stocks pared losses earlier in the session after guidelines for the rescue fund showed it will be able to buy bonds on the secondary market.

"The fact that the EFSF can potentially purchase in the secondary market is a positive thing and can provide a lot of support to the market. It may also reduce the pressure on the European Central Bank," Commerzbank economist Peter Dixon said.

"What the market wants to see is an expanded EFSF that has sufficient firepower to step in and save those countries which might find themselves in difficulties."

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 2.5 percent to 2,271.77 points, having attempted and failing to break a key resistance at around 2,400 in the past few sessions.

Analysts said the index has found support at its 13-week moving average, which currently stands at 2,252. Below that the price should find a decent support at 2,200, which is a strong polarity level and the level of the 50-day moving average.

"If the index closes on Friday around the current levels, it will form a dark cloud cover candlestick pattern on the weekly chart, suggesting a potential sell-off to 2,200. However if the price sustains above the level, there will be a good chance of recovery," Dmytro Bondar, technical analyst at RBS, said.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main fear gauge, surged 11.8 percent to a two-week high, suggesting a lack of appetite for riskier assets. (Editing by Elaine Hardcastle) ============================================================ For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please click on ============================================================ For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. STOXX Europe index.................................. Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. Main currency report:.................................