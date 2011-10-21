* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.7 percent

* Banks gain after sell-off

* Safran falls on weaker defence sales

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Oct 21 European shares rose on Friday, on renewed hopes European policymakers would come up with a solution to help resolve the euro zone debt crisis in the next few days.

However, a key European index is on track to end the week lower, having gone up and down in recent days in line with varying degrees of optimism about a solution, and strategists said this pattern would continue until a definitive announcement was made.

While investors hope European leaders will make progress towards a comprehensive plan to ease the region's debt crisis at a summit on Sunday, France and Germany said no decision will be made until a second meeting on Wednesday.

"It's very difficult to be an investor because you are completely dependent on the outcomes of political decisions that are not being made for purely economic reasons," said Andy Lynch, fund manager at Schroders, which manages 197 billion pounds ($311 billion)

"Everyone is waiting to see whether Europe can cobble together an agreement, and the next question will be whether that agreement is sustainable."

At 1051 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.7 percent at 960.81 points, after falling 1.4 percent in the previous session, and was on track to end the week down 1.5 percent.

The index has lost 12.6 percent in 2011. As well as the euro zone crisis, investors have worried about weak economic growth in major economies, including the United States.

Banking stocks were among the best performers on Friday, on optimism the EU can agree on a plan to recapitalise them, even if differences between France and Germany remain on the wider questions of how to bolster the European Financial Stability Facility.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index rose 1.4 percent. As with the wider market, however, this was due to a large extent to a bounce from recent weakness.

The index has lost more than 32 percent in 2011, with several banks exposed to debt in European peripheral economies.

Heavyweights to rise included BNP Paribas and Italy's UniCredit , up 2.4 and 4 percent respectively.

"Banks are going up, particularly Italian, only because they had a torrid day yesterday," said Colin McLean, managing director of SVM Asset Management. "I think people will begin to shut down positions as we go into the weekend."

Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital, pointed to "positive reaction from the (wider) market this morning on the hope something will be done at the meetings", but added: "If nothing is resolved soon, we will be quickly back down again."

Ladwa added most investment he was seeing was by short-term investors, getting in and out of the market on news flow, rather than long-term fund managers, as too many uncertainties lay ahead.

SAFRAN SLUMPS

French aerospace and defence group Safran fell 7.6 percent after it reported lower defence sales. By late morning, trading volume in the stock was already above that of the average for a whole session in the past 30 days.

But some strategists said that, in overall terms, the current earnings season would be positive for the market.

"We think the Q3 results season will prove stronger than widely feared. Earnings forecasts have been re-based lower ahead of the event, and may now be too low given the performance of the global economy through the period," RBS said in a note.

"Inflation in the major corporate cost lines has likely lagged the top-line advance."

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main fear gauge, fell 8.5 percent, suggesting greater appetite for riskier assets.

Valuations may also attract investors back into the market, said strategists.

Equity valuations on Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the STOXX Europe 600 carrying one-year forward price-to-earnings of about 9.2 against a 10-year average of 13.2.

(Additional reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by David Hulmes)

