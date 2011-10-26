* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes up 0.1 pct
* Concerns over EU debt-crisis summit
* Policymakers still disagreeing on key issues
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Oct 26 European shares inched higher on
Wednesday in a choppy session as better-than-expected U.S. data
and company earnings figures just offset diminishing
expectations for an evening summit on the EU debt crisis.
Earnings news boosted firms including Norwegian telecoms
group Telenor and German drugs and chemicals group
Merck AG , up 8.5 percent and 5.3 percent,
respectively, though not all companies shared in the good
results, French auto firm Peugeot among the weaker.
Trade was choppy throughout the session, with the market
getting a boost in afternoon trade after strong U.S. durable
goods data raised optimism about economic growth in the United
States.
Concerns about the outcome of the EU debt crisis summit kept
the gains in check, with policymakers still in disagreement over
how big a loss holders of Greek bonds will have to stomach and
how to expand the EFSF rescue fund.
"Behind all this is the prospect of a financial crisis,"
said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin. "The
market wants some indication there is an agreement in the
haircut for bondholders, as well as the rescue fund."
Lenhoff added the market could give up recent gains if
policymakers failed to grasp the severity of the situation,
although, on the flip side, solid agreement on the key issues
could help the market add a further 10 percent by year-end.
Bank stocks, which have been at the forefront of the
euro-zone debt crisis due to their exposure to sovereign debt,
closed lower after trading higher for much of the day, with the
STOXX Europe 600 Banks index down 0.3 percent.
Lenhoff said Brewin Dolphin was underweight financials and
favoured defensives.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
shares closed up 0.1 percent at 983.76 points.
Volume was low at 73.8 percent of the 90-day daily average.
The benchmark index has rallied 15.3 percent since it hit a
low in September on hopes policymakers were coming together to
form a plan to ease the euro zone debt crisis and was ripe for a
sell-off if the summit disappointed.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, however, suggested the market
could still move higher.
"While there is ample room for disappointment from the
summit, sentiment and positioning already reflect a bearish
tone. In short, we see scope for a tactical relief rally even if
we remain cautious in the long term," they said in a note.
France's PSA Peugeot Citroen was one of the most
actively traded stocks, with volume more than twice its 90-day
daily average. It ended down 0.9 percent following a profit
warning.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Will Waterman)
