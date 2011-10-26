* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.1 pct; volumes light
* Joins other markets in focus on debt summit
* Earnings mixed: Telenor up, BBVA lower
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Oct 26 European shares edged higher in
thin, choppy trade on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of regional
leaders to try and resolve the two-year-old euro-zone debt
crisis.
Earnings news was patchy, with bumper profits for Norwegian
telecom Telenor and Swedish bank Handelsbanken
(SHBa.ST) offset by weak reports from French autos firm Peugeot
and Spanish lender BBVA .
Markets had rallied recently as traders bet politicians
would reach a deal on the debt crisis, with the FTSEurofirst 300
on course to snap a five-month losing streak, albeit
from a low base. It is still down 12.3 percent in the year to
date.
To move higher, the market needs to see political agreement
on a number of contentious issues, including private sector
losses on Greek debt and a leveraging of the bailout fund to
prevent further contagion to Italy, where short-term borrowing
costs hit a three-year high.
"If you talk to our Japanese desk, our New York desk, the
first thing they ask is, 'What's happening in Europe?'. It's not
just European equities waiting for the summit, it's global
markets," said Simon Maughan, head of sales at MF Global.
While expectations were "extremely low" and failure to act
at all would see "all hell break loose", he said the market
would likely rise on sufficiently aggressive incremental steps
that allow the market to "build a platform at current levels".
Specifically, Maughan said a 60 percent writedown on
notional Greek debt is the "type of number the market wants to
see", but a 40 percent writedown on the net present value would
be seen as a negative.
On boosting the firepower of the EFSF, Maughan said while
not everyone would be pleased with the exact method, the key
thing was boosting it to close to 2 trillion euros. "If you talk
about a trillion or less, people are going to go, 'No'."
Politicians have been gradually lowering expectations that a
comprehensive plan will be forthcoming at the summit, due to
start after the close of the market, culminating in the
postponement of a finance ministers meet.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, meanwhile, suggested a
tactical "relief rally" could occur, even though the summit has
the potential to disappoint, as many investors are long cash and
bearishly positioned.
"While there is ample room for disappointment from the
summit, sentiment and positioning already reflect a bearish
tone. In short, we see scope for a tactical relief rally even if
we remain cautious in the long term," they said in a note.
At 1043 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at
983.07 points, bouncing between the 50 percent and 61.8 percent
Fibonacci retracements of its Aug. 1 to Sept. 23 sell-off, in
volume just under a quarter of its 90-day daily average.
At the end of a mixed morning session autos were the leading
sector, with French carmaker Renault up 2.3 percent
after a report it could explore a tie-up with German
premium-niche peer Daimler (DAIGn.DE).
Domestic rival Peugeot , meanwhile, proved
extremely volatile after a long-awaited profit warning prompted
an initial plunge, before short-covering in the face of chunky
cost cuts underpinned a recovery.
Near midday, Peugeot was up 1.3 percent and among the most
heavily traded European blue chips, in volume already more than
its 90-day daily average after less than half a day's trade.
Telenor was the biggest gainer across all sectors, however,
rising 3.7 percent after it joined Nordic peers such as Tele2
(TEL2b.ST) in posting strong quarterly earnings.
LESS THAN UNIFORM
Banks, which are especially sensitive to the outcome of the
debt summit due to their large holdings of sovereign debt, were
steady, as Nordic lenders provided some earnings support.
Around midday, the STOXX Europe 600 Euro Zone Banks index
was up 0.1 percent, while the broader index was
up 0.2 percent.
Results were mixed, again illustrating the gap between
northern and southern European lenders in terms of balance sheet
strength, recapitalisation needs and broader outlook.
Among the top gainers was Sweden's Handelsbanken (SHBa.ST),
up 1.4 percent in above-average volume after it posted
forecast-beating quarterly profit, a result in stark contrast to
embattled Spanish peer BBVA .
BBVA fell 1.3 percent after its net profit lagged
expectations, hit by a fall in trading revenues.
A weakening in the outlook was evident in Thomson Reuters
data showing an increase in the pace of deterioration in
European companies' earnings momentum. The data, showing
analysts' upgrades minus downgrades as a percentage of total
estimates, put the STOXX Europe 600 companies at -19.8
percent, down from -16.2 percent a month ago.
(Additional reporting by Dominic Lau in London, Alexandre
Boksenbaum-Granier and Juliette Rouillon in Paris; Editing by
Will Waterman)
