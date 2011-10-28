* FTSEurofirst 300 index slips 0.2 percent
* Italian stocks fall after bond auction
* European shares make 5 weeks of gains
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Oct 28 European shares slipped on Friday
after the previous session's rally on the European Union's debt
deal, as a disappointing Italian bond auction fuelled investors'
scepticism about the plan to tackle the region's debt crisis.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index made its fifth week of
gains, boosted by Thursday's sharp moves after policymakers
struck a deal that included leveraging up a rescue fund to 1
trillion euros and a 50 percent writedown for private
bondholders of Greek debt.
But some investors are concerned by the lack of detail in
the outline plan.
At a sale of 10-year Italian bonds on Friday, yields hit a
euro-era high, underlining the country's vulnerability at the
heart of the debt crisis and causing the Italian FTSE MIB
to drop 1.8 percent, underperforming other exchanges.
"Yesterday was encouraging, although we do not know much
details on the deal," Veronika Pechlaner, a fund manager on the
Ashburton European equity fund, said. "We were fully invested
going into the meeting."
"But the Italian bond auction spooked the market. It tells
us we can not relax yet and Italy has to make more progress on
the restructuring side."
She has invested in BNP Paribas , HSBC and
Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and will look to change this depending
on what the details emerge on the euro zone plan as well as
seeing how the economic and corporate environment improves.
Octopus Investments remained cautiously positioned.
"Following the progress that risk assets have made, we are
braced to see more downside from here as investors begin to look
for more detail on how the EFSF (rescue fund) will be leveraged
to the 1 trillion euro mark," said Lothar Mentel, chief
investment officer at Octopus Investments which manages $4
billion.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 closed down 0.2 percent at
1,018.14 points and ended the week up 4.1 percent - its biggest
weekly gain since early October.
The benchmark index is still down 9.2 percent so far this
year as concerns have grown about the macro economic environment
and contagion from the euro zone debt crisis.
EARNINGS MIXED
Earnings news gave a mixed picture about how companies were
holding up.
Strong third-quarter sales at Renault lifted the
shares up 4.5 percent to become the top performer on the French
CAC , while Wacker Chemie dropped 9.8 percent
to become the biggest faller on the FTSEurofirst 300 index after
the world's No.2 maker of polysilicon cut its outlook.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson)
