* FTSEurofirst 300 up 3.7 pct, highest close since early
August
* Banks jump 8.9 percent; BNP Paribas up 16.9 pct
* Miners and autos strong gainers
By Brian Gorman
FRANKFURT, Oct 27 European shares soared to
their highest close in 12 weeks on Thursday, with banks surging
after European Union leaders struck a deal to help resolve the
euro zone debt crisis.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index rose 8.9 percent,
though strategists warned that the market gains may be
short-lived after more details of the plan become available.
French banks, heavily exposed to euro zone peripheral debt,
were among the biggest gainers. They had suffered in recent
months on worries that a Greek default would result in a deep
banking crisis. BNP Paribas , Societe Generale
and Credit Agricole rose 16.9, 22.5 and 22
percent, respectively. Insurer Axa rose 14.7 percent.
Such a crisis would affect banks beyond the euro zone, and
other gainers included British bank Barclays , up 17.6
percent, on relief the worst-case scenario seems to have been
averted for now.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
rose 3.7 percent to 1,020.10 points, the highest close since
Aug. 3. Trading volume was high, at 137.7 percent of the 90-day
average for the index, breaking a recent pattern of weak
volumes.
Euro zone leaders struck a deal with private banks and
insurers for them to accept a 50 percent loss on their Greek
government bonds under a plan to lower Greece's debt burden and
try to contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis. The deal also
provides a boost to the region's bailout fund to 1 trillion
euros and foresees a recapitalisation of bank balance sheets.
"Decisions have been made, whatever they are, and that's a
good thing. I fear further down the road we'll find they're not
as good as we thought," said Gavin Launder, fund manager at
Legal & General, which has 356 billion pounds ($570 billion)
under management.
Launder said banks may be leading a rally into the year-end,
prompting some investors to act for fear of missing out.
"(The surge in shares) has as much to do with positioning as
anything we've learned overnight. With the (summit) out of the
way, there's been a massive scramble. Hedge funds have been
underweight banks, and sitting on cash."
The pan-European index is down 9 percent this year
on worries about the euro zone and slowing global growth. But it
is up 19.6 percent from a 2011 low it hit last month on optimism
policymakers are acting to stem the crisis.
"The only concern is that this post-deal euphoria could well
leave investors with a nasty hangover when they start to look at
the fine print and realise that this solution could well be
another sticking plaster," said Michael Hewson, market analyst
at CMC Markets.
The index broke through, but then closed just below, a key
technical level, 1,021.8, the 50 percent retracement of its fall
from a 2011 high in February to the low in September.
"(The rise) strongly suggests that the Eurofirst is breaking
out of the range that has defined its price action for the last
couple of months and there should be no doubt that this
represents a potentially major technical development," said Bill
McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.
MINING, AUTOS GAIN
Economically sensitive sectors such as mining and autos were
among the other big gainers. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic
Resources Index rose 6.4 percent. Optimism on the euro
zone deal, which may help avert recession, helped to boost base
metals prices, especially in dollar terms, as the euro gained.
Across Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 rose 2.9 percent;
Germany's DAX and France's CAC40 rose 5.4 and
6.3 percent, respectively.
The auto sector , which includes several German
companies, helped the DAX, despite Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and
Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) reinforcing the gloomy outlook for
Europe's car industry.
(Editing by Will Waterman)
