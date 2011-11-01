* FTSEurofirst 300 down 2.3 pct
* French banks plummet as sovereign debt fears resurface
* Interest seen in industrial names as euro currency drops
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, Nov 1 European stocks sank on Tuesday
morning, suffering their biggest one-day sell-off in a month
after Greece's prime minister unexpectedly called a referendum
on the latest bailout deal.
Investors were also rattled by data showing Chinese factory
activity slowed to a near three-year low in October.
"The risk is that a 'no' from the Greeks will completely
derail the rescue efforts. With the vote due in January, we can
kiss the year-end rally goodbye," a Paris-based trader said.
Shares in French banks -- which have big exposure to euro
zone peripheral debt -- took a beating, with Societe Generale
down 10 percent, BNP Paribas down 7.6
percent, and Credit Agricole down 9.3 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was down 2.3 percent at 972.77 points at 0916 GMT, after losing
2.2 percent on Monday. Next support is at 961.45, a 38.2 percent
Fibonacci retracement of the rally from Sept. 22 to Oct. 28.
Last week's relief rally, sparked after euro zone leaders
unveiled fresh measures to help Greece and fight the region's
debt crisis, has been wiped out -- with the STOXX euro zone bank
index down 14 percent from last Friday's peak.
"The referendum is a bad idea with a bad timing. The
post-summit rally is over," said Lionel Jardin, head of
institutional sales at Assya Capital, in Paris.
"Long-onlys are cutting positions in the banks, while the
drop in the euro is bringing a bit of appetite in names such as
EADS . The few buyers out there are essentially looking
at stocks exposed to emerging economies' growth."
Airbus parent EADS was up 0.05 percent, while the euro
slid more than 1 percent versus the dollar to $1.3674.
The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe's main
barometer of anxiety known as VSTOXX index, was up 15 percent
and above 40, signalling a sharp rise in risk aversion.
Around Europe, Britain's FTSE 100 index was down 1.9
percent, Germany's DAX index down 3.2 percent, and
France's CAC 40 down 2.9 percent.
Miners took a beating, with Xstrata down 5.2 percent
and BHP Billiton down 2.1 percent.
(Reporting by Blaise RobinsonEditing by Dan Lalor)
