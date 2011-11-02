* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1 percent

* Investors pick up beaten down banks

* Randgold Resources, Next up on earnings news

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Nov 2 European shares rose on Wednesday, recouping some of the sharp losses in the previous sessions, as investors picked up battered bank stocks, while strong earnings news lifted Randgold Resources and Next .

UniCredit jumped 7.3 percent to become the best performer on the FTSEurofirst 300 after a 12.4 percent drop in the previous session on Tuesday caused by the Greek government call for a bailout referendum.

The Italian bank was touching the lower band of the Bollinger Bands, signalling the stock could recover in the short-term.

BNP Paribas gained 3.9 percent and was amongst the best performers on the French CAC after falling 13.1 percent in the previous session, with the stock's price also moving near the lower end of its Bollinger Band.

French and Italian banking stocks have been at the forefront of the euro zone crisis due to their exposure to sovereign debt and UniCredit and BNP Paribas are still down 48.5 percent and 37.7 percent, respectively, for the year.

"It is a relief rally," Mike Lenhoff, equity strategist at Brewin Dolphin, said. "Good news has been coming out of the United States with better-than-expected ADP figure, but the euro zone crisis is still a burden for the markets."

"There is still a banking crisis going on that puts the global financial system and economy at risk. We are still cautious and geared towards defensive plays and underweight financials."

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed up 1 percent at 971.65 points after a 3.4 percent drop in the previous session when a Greek plan to call a referendum on its euro zone bailout package stunned the market.

As a result of the Greek announcement, French and German leaders have called crisis talks with the Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou in Cannes and told Greece to make up its mind by mid-December on whether it wants to stay in the euro zone.

"The fears about the fate of the banking system remain high, as Greece's membership to the European Union is in the balance. Without the bailout plan, the country will go bankrupt," Sebastien Barthelemi, analyst at Louis Capital Markets, said.

Separately in the banking sector, Lloyds Banking Group fell 4.4 percent in volume triple its 90-day daily average after the British bank's chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said he is taking sick leave.

MACRO, EARNINGS SUPPORT

The market also drew some support from macro economic data and extended gains after better-than-expected U.S. ADP jobs data, seen as a precursor to Friday's non-farm payrolls, lifted hopes that growth was improving in the world's largest economy.

Strong earnings gave the top movers in the FTSE 100 a boost, with Randgold Resources up 7.4 percent after a sharp rise in third-quarter output and profits, while Next rose 6.5 percent as third-quarter sales beat forecasts. Reporting by Joanne Frearson) ============================================================ For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please click on ============================================================ For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. STOXX Europe index.................................. Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. Main currency report:................................. (Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)