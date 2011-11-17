* FTSEurofirst 300 closes down 1.3 pct

* Spain, France see yields rise at auctions

* Analysts call for ECB intervention

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, Nov 17 European shares hit their lowest close in six weeks on Thursday on concerns a debt crisis in the euro zone could spiral out of control after Spain and France paid a higher price at their debt auctions.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 1.3 percent lower at 957.85.

Banking stocks underperformed, with the sector gauge , down 2.2 percent, declining for a fourth session on the trot to close at levels not seen since Oct. 4, while the basic resources index also bore the brunt of the depressed sentiment as it dropped 3.2 percent.

Shares fell after Spain and France saw their borrowing costs rise at bond auctions earlier in the day, reflecting increased uneasiness about the countries' public finances and dissatisfaction at the policy response from the authorities.

"The market is still worried about the implementation of all these (austerity and anti-crisis) measures, which are not detailed enough to be credible," JPMorgan-Cazenove strategist Emmanuel Cau said.

"If you don't have enough political commitment the only backstop available is the ECB."

Analysts are calling for the euro zone's central bank, which intervened on the secondary bond market today to contain a rise in sovereign bond yields, to launch a quantitative easing programme to ease pressure on sovereigns and banks, and avert the risk of a credit crunch.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Euro zone government bond spreads (live graphic)

r.reuters.com/kus82s

ECB in graphics (package)

r.reuters.com/kah88r

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

"What the market is waiting for is the ECB assume the role of buyer of last resort, giving an amount of bonds it targets to purchase over a certain period of time," said JP Morgan's Cau.

His comments came after Fitch Ratings warned yesterday that it might reduce its "stable" credit rating outlook for U.S. banks because of contagion from Europe's woes.

The news reignited fears counter-party risk among banks is on the rise at a time when they are forced to deleverage in order to meet tighter capital requirements, sparking fears of a new credit crunch.

"When this syndrome of financial fragility presents, the only balance sheet adequate to absorb the orphaned assets is the central bank's," Credit Suisse said in a note.

"The bottom line is that quantitative easing is probably a necessary component of managing the ongoing restructuring of the global financial system."

============================================================ For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please click on ============================================================ For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. STOXX Europe index.................................. Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. Main currency report:.................................