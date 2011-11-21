* FTSEurofirst 300 closes 3.3 pct lower

* Falls well below 50-day moving average

* Basic Resources Index plunges 6.1 pct on metals demand worries

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Nov 21 European shares fell sharply on Monday, as a warning on France by credit rating agency Moody's added to investors' worries about the euro zone debt crisis, and a political deadlock threatened to prevent the United States cutting its public spending deficit.

Moody's Investors Service expressed worries that a recent rise in interest rates on French government debt and weaker economic growth prospects could be negative for the country's credit rating.

Meanwhile a congressional "super committee" was expected to concede defeat in its bid to lower the U.S. deficit.

"There's a chronic lack of political leadership either side of the Atlantic. They're showing they're not up to the task," said Bill Dinning, head of investment strategy at Kames Capital in Edinburgh, which has 48.8 billion pounds ($76.4 billion) under management.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 3.3 percent to 919.74 points, the lowest close since Oct. 5. Volumes were low, at 78 percent of the 90-day average.

Cyclical stocks were among the biggest casualties on worries the euro zone crisis would lead to recession, thereby reducing demand for natural resources such as metals. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index fell 6.1 percent, pushing its loss for 2011 to more than 36 percent.

Euro zone bond yields, a major focus for the market in November, were off the euro-era records of last week, but still high. Investors remain sceptical that new national governments within the bloc, which are set to enact sweeping austerity measures, will be able to resolve the crisis, as growth prospects remain bleak.

Yields on Spanish bonds continued rising on Monday towards 7 percent, the mark that led to bailouts in Greece, Ireland and Portugal, as Sunday's election victory for conservatives promising deeper austerity measures failed to calm markets. Spain's main share market index, the IBEX, fell 3.5 percent.

Italian 10-year bond yields steadied at around 6.7 percent but Mario Monti's new technocrat government still faces the possibility of an election before 2013.

Italy's FTSE MIB index fell 4.7 percent, and has lost 28 percent this year, compared with an 18 percent loss for the pan-European index.

French banks, exposed to sovereign debt in France and Italy, fell sharply. BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole , fell 4.3 and 5.5 percent respectively.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking sector index fell 3.7 percent, and has lost 38.5 percent in 2011.

Worries about debt-heavy Belgium's ability to form a new government and rein in its deficit have pushed up spreads of Belgian 10-year bonds over benchmark German Bunds this month. Spreads reached euro era highs of 314 basis points last week and have stayed just below these levels since, and Belgian financial group KBC fell 13.2 percent.

TECHNICALS AND OPPORTUNITIES

Monday's falls took the pan-European index well below its 50-day moving average, a key support level in recent days. It was looking "like a convincing break of support, with the next target at 910 or so," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.

The recent weakness in equities means dividend yields are rising. Investors have an unusual opportunity to invest in stocks paying an "ultra" high dividend of more than 8 percent, according to HSBC, which says such companies will outperform going forward, even though many will end up cutting their dividend.

HSBC said there were 43 stocks in then MSCI Europe index with a trailing yield of more than 8 percent. Among those it identified were: Banco Santander, Nokia and Peugeot.

"The classic dilemma for investors is to decide whether these high yields represent a value opportunity or whether it is a sign of distress. It turns out that there is an element of truth in both views," HSBC said. (Editing by Greg Mahlich)

============================================================ For rolling updates on what is moving European shares please click on ============================================================ For pan-Europeanmarket data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. STOXX Europe index.................................. Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. CAC-40............... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities................. Main currency report:.................................