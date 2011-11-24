* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 1.1 percent

By Atul Prakash

LONDON Nov 24 European shares rose on Thursday morning, helped by bargain hunting after losing 7 percent over five sessions, and with a survey that unexpectedly showed German business sentiment rose in November improving sentiment.

Gains were seen as fragile with the euro zone debt crisis keeping investors jittery -- European shares hit a seven-week low on Wednesday after a poor German bond sale fuelled fears the crisis was beginning to threaten the region's biggest economy.

Basic resources stocks, which had lost 14 percent after falling in eight consecutive sessions, featured among the top gainers on Thursday. The index rose 2.9 percent, helped by higher metals prices.

Banks rose 2.3 percent after dropping 13 percent in the past eight sessions.

"A touch of bargain hunting is creeping in as we had several successive days of declines. But a lot of people are still cautious with regards to the uptick and it could prove rather temporary as the backdrop is still difficult," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

"Events in Europe are still dominating and the German bond auction yesterday just added another level of caution."

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.1 percent at 911.95 points at 0938 GMT. U.S. markets being closed for a holiday may mean a quiet end to the European session.

A majority of economists polled by Reuters predicted the euro zone was unlikely to survive the crisis in its current form, with some envisaging a "core" group excluding Greece.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy will press German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday to let the European Central Bank act decisively to rescue the euro zone from a deepening sovereign debt crisis.

TECHNICAL PICTURE

While charts pointed to technical buying in the very short term, the overall outlook remained bearish and a drop below a key level could open the door for sharp declines, analysts said.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which tumbled 11 percent over the past eight sessions, rose 1.5 percent to 2128.27 points. It had fallen into an "oversold" territory, with its nine-day relative strength indexes (RSI) hitting 30.

The RSI is a technical momentum indicator comparing the magnitude of recent rises with recent falls to determine "oversold" or "overbought" conditions. A reading of 30 or below is considered "oversold", while 70 and above is "overbought".

"The fact that the index has become relatively oversold suggests it could encounter some interest down here. However, to be anything other than a trading bounce in a down-move, it is going to have to get back above 2,152 -- a support level following the July-August sell-off," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.

Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays Capital, said the outlook still appeared bearish in coming weeks and there was little in the price that suggested the move lower was over.

"Provided that the market stays below 2,221, I would stay bearish. You may look for a return to the lows of the year if the index moves below 2,058," he said, adding 2,221 was the range lows at the beginning of this month, while 2,058 was a 78.6 percent retracement of the move from a low in September to a high in October. (Editing by Dan Lalor)

