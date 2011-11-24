* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 1.1 percent

* Index still down 8.4 pct in November, more than 18 pct in 2011

* Portugal up, even as Fitch downgrades debt

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Nov 24 European shares were higher on Thursday after five days of losses, helped by a surprise pick-up in German business sentiment, though strategists said worries about the euro zone debt crisis would cap any upside.

At 1201 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.1 percent at 912.01 points. The index is down 8.4 percent for November, and more than 18 percent in 2011.

Volumes were low, with Wall Street closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

German business sentiment rose in November for the first time in nearly half a year, suggesting Europe's largest economy is weathering the euro zone debt crisis and turmoil in international markets better than some had feared.

"It gave the market a boost, but people are looking for any form of sunshine on the horizon. I think this is more hope than anything. One swallow doesn't make a summer," said Julian Wentzel, head of research at Macquarie.

He said investors were still preoccupied by the euro zone debt crisis. "Every day we probably move closer to a monetary solution (printing money)."

The heavyweight banking sector contributed most to the index's strength. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index rose 2.6 percent, with Germany's Commerzbank up 7.6 percent.

However, the banking index is down more than 39 percent in 2011, with several banks having had to write down the value of euro zone sovereign debt.

Autos were another sector to bounce from recent weakness, which has been fuelled partly by worries about the weakness of global economic growth. The sector, which contains German heavyweights such as BMW, up 3.4 percent, was 3 percent higher.

Germany's DAX was one of the strongest national performers, up 1.7 percent, more than recovering the ground it lost in the previous session, when weak demand at a bond auction prompted worries that Europe's biggest economy was being dragged into the crisis.

Most other national indexes were higher, with even Portugal's PSI20 up 0.8 percent, shrugging off a downgrade to junk status by credit rating agency Fitch, which cited its large fiscal imbalances and high debts.

BARGAIN HUNTING

"A touch of bargain hunting is creeping in as we had several successive days of declines. But a lot of people are still cautious with regard to the uptick, and it could prove rather temporary as the backdrop is still difficult," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"Events in Europe are still dominating, and the German bond auction yesterday just added another level of caution."

While charts pointed to technical buying in the very short term, the overall outlook remained bearish, and a drop below a key level could open the door for sharp declines, analysts said.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which tumbled 11 percent in the past eight sessions, rose 1.6 percent to 2130.31 points. It had fallen into "oversold" territory, with its nine-day relative strength index (RSI) hitting 30.

The RSI is a technical momentum indicator comparing the magnitude of recent rises with recent falls to determine "oversold" or "overbought" conditions. A reading of 30 or below is considered "oversold", while 70 and above is "overbought".

"The fact that the index has become relatively oversold suggests it could encounter some interest down here. However, to be anything other than a trading bounce in a down-move, it is going to have to get back above 2,152 -- a support level following the July-August sell-off," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley. (Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Will Waterman)

