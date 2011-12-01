* FTSEurofirst 300 flat after surge on Wednesday
* Strong demand at Spain, France debt auctions
* Goldman forecasts weakness in profits, shares
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Dec 1 European shares were flat on
Thursday, retaining strong gains from the previous session, with
robust demand for a Spanish debt auction helping to ease fears
about the euro zone debt crisis.
Spain's Treasury sold 3.75 billion euros ($5.05 billion) of
three bonds on Thursday, right at the top of the targeted
2.75-3.75 billion euro range.
"The maximum target in the Spanish bond was sold and the
bid-to-cover ratio was fairly good as well. That's a plus,
helping to prop stocks higher," said Manoj Ladwa, senior trader
at ETX Capital.
A French debt auction was also well received, and the
10-year French/German government bond yield spread narrowed to a
one-month low of 93 basis points.
At 1037 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.03 percent at 982.28 points, after
rising 3.6 percent in the previous session, when central banks
acted jointly to provide cheaper dollar liquidity to starved
European banks.
Mining stocks reversed early losses and built on strong
gains after top metals consumer China on Wednesday reduced the
reserve rate requirement for commercial lenders. The STOXX
Europe 600 Basic Resources Index rose another 0.5
percent.
Strategists said investors wanted further guidance from
policymakers about their plans to help resolve the region's debt
crisis.
"There's relief with the coordinated bank action, but people
are now asking why have they done it. You can trade into it, but
you will probably sell out of it," said Justin Urquhart Stewart,
director at Seven Investment Management.
"That sort of enthusiasm just shows how much pent-up
frustration there is. There's a huge amount of value there, if
you're a bit more confident. But we would also have to see a
follow-through (action on the euro zone debt crisis) at the EU
meeting next week."
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled it
was willing to take further action to prop up the euro zone
economy in a speech to the EU parliament on Thursday, saying
risks had grown and that the ECB was aware of growing banking
problems.
The pan-European index is up about 8 percent this
week, with the rally helping to cut its losses for the month of
November to just 1.4 percent. But it is down more than 12
percent in 2011, as the euro zone crisis and worries about
economies falling into recession take their toll on investor
sentiment.
Adding to investors' worries about the economic backdrop,
the euro zone's manufacturing sector contracted at its fastest
pace in two years last month, pushing factories to reduce their
labour force, as a downturn in the periphery took hold in the
core, a survey showed.
"We think in the near term the (European) market has further
to fall as recession is further priced in and earnings
downgrades accelerate," said Goldman Sachs in a note.
Goldman said it expects profits to fall by 10 percent in
2012, compared with a consensus of a 9.6 percent increase.
It forecasts a profit recovery of 14 percent for 2013, and
given this, it expects the market to recover some time in the
first half of 2012 with indexes ending the year up about 10
percent on current levels.
"The timing of this rebound, however, is difficult to
predict as it is partly dependent on policy developments,"
Goldman said.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)
