* FTSEurofirst 300 flat after surge on Wednesday

* Strong demand at Spain, France debt auctions

* Goldman forecasts weakness in profits, shares

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Dec 1 European shares were flat on Thursday, retaining strong gains from the previous session, with robust demand for a Spanish debt auction helping to ease fears about the euro zone debt crisis.

Spain's Treasury sold 3.75 billion euros ($5.05 billion) of three bonds on Thursday, right at the top of the targeted 2.75-3.75 billion euro range.

"The maximum target in the Spanish bond was sold and the bid-to-cover ratio was fairly good as well. That's a plus, helping to prop stocks higher," said Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital.

A French debt auction was also well received, and the 10-year French/German government bond yield spread narrowed to a one-month low of 93 basis points.

At 1037 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.03 percent at 982.28 points, after rising 3.6 percent in the previous session, when central banks acted jointly to provide cheaper dollar liquidity to starved European banks.

Mining stocks reversed early losses and built on strong gains after top metals consumer China on Wednesday reduced the reserve rate requirement for commercial lenders. The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources Index rose another 0.5 percent.

Strategists said investors wanted further guidance from policymakers about their plans to help resolve the region's debt crisis.

"There's relief with the coordinated bank action, but people are now asking why have they done it. You can trade into it, but you will probably sell out of it," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management.

"That sort of enthusiasm just shows how much pent-up frustration there is. There's a huge amount of value there, if you're a bit more confident. But we would also have to see a follow-through (action on the euro zone debt crisis) at the EU meeting next week."

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi signalled it was willing to take further action to prop up the euro zone economy in a speech to the EU parliament on Thursday, saying risks had grown and that the ECB was aware of growing banking problems.

The pan-European index is up about 8 percent this week, with the rally helping to cut its losses for the month of November to just 1.4 percent. But it is down more than 12 percent in 2011, as the euro zone crisis and worries about economies falling into recession take their toll on investor sentiment.

Adding to investors' worries about the economic backdrop, the euro zone's manufacturing sector contracted at its fastest pace in two years last month, pushing factories to reduce their labour force, as a downturn in the periphery took hold in the core, a survey showed.

"We think in the near term the (European) market has further to fall as recession is further priced in and earnings downgrades accelerate," said Goldman Sachs in a note.

Goldman said it expects profits to fall by 10 percent in 2012, compared with a consensus of a 9.6 percent increase.

It forecasts a profit recovery of 14 percent for 2013, and given this, it expects the market to recover some time in the first half of 2012 with indexes ending the year up about 10 percent on current levels.

"The timing of this rebound, however, is difficult to predict as it is partly dependent on policy developments," Goldman said.

(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

