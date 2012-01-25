* FTSEurofirst 300 falls 0.6 pct

* Techs fall after Ericsson results

* Drugmaker Novartis falls on dividend and outlook

* UK GDP falls 0.2 pct in fourth quarter

By Brian Gorman

LONDON, Jan 25 European shares fell on Wednesday, weighed down by the tech sector after a sharp post-results decline for World No.1 mobile gear maker Ericsson , and as investors worried that Greece may face a disastrous default.

Ericsson fell 14 percent after seeing its profit halve in the fourth quarter as the global economic slowdown hit demand for new equipment, and it forecast network operators would remain cautious on spending in the months ahead.

The STOXX Europe Technology index was down 2.6 percent, weighing on the broader index.

Heavyweight Swiss drugmaker Novartis fell 3.1 percent after a cautious outlook and disappointing dividend.

At 0935 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.6 percent at 1,039.34 points. But the index is up more than 21 percent from the 2011 low it hit in September.

"What we have seen in the latter half of 2011 and the early part of 2012 is expectations for massively reduced (corporate) earnings. The market rally is vulnerable as it's been in really low volumes," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at Charles Stanley.

Greece's private creditors pleaded on Tuesday with European officials who rejected their bond swap offer to hammer together a deal before Athens tumbles into a chaotic default.

The talks between Greece and bondholders "have been dragging on for weeks," said Batsone-Carr. "Europe is not solved by any stretch of the imagination, and Europe is the key (for investor sentiment). It has the potential for meltdown and to cause instability in the global economy."

Adding to the gloom, Britain's economy edged closer to recession in the last three months of 2011, after output contracted for the first time in a year, official data showed.

But some strategists remained optimistic on the prospects for equities and pointed to the lack of alternatives for investors at times of ultra-low interest rates.

"We've had a jolly nice rally and we will not be going up in a straight line," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management.

"Where else are (investors) going?. The yields you get from Treasuries and 10-year gilts are below that for equity dividends."

The U.S. Federal Reserve looks set to keep monetary policy on hold on Wednesday, even as it releases forecasts expected to show interest rates will be near zero for at least two more years. (Editing by David Holmes)

