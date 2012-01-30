LONDON Jan 30 European shares extended losses on Monday as worries about debt swap talks between Greece and its private creditors continued to weigh on investor sentiment before an European Union summit about the region's debt crisis.

By 0914 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1 percent at 1,029.88 points.

On the back of the worries, the Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, a key gauge of Europe's investor fear jumped 10 percent to a weekly high -- the higher the volatility index, the lower investor appetite for risk. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)