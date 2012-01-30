* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes 1 percent lower

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Jan 30 European shares hit a two-week closing low in thin trade on Monday as talks about a Greek debt swap deal stumbled on with no firm conclusion and U.S. consumer spending data lagged forecasts, dragging down cyclical stocks across the board.

The widening in the spread between Portuguese and German 10-year yields to euro-era highs, fuelling worries Portugal may follow Greece in restructuring its debt, also weighed on market sentiment.

"The promise of concluding Greek talks has not been delivered and people don't expect too much good news coming out of the European Union summit because already a lot has been promised and announced," said Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels.

European leaders struggled to reconcile austerity with growth at the summit.

However, three EU officials told Reuters EU leaders reached agreement on the introduction of a permanent euro zone bailout mechanism from July 2012, with a treaty governing the fund to be signed at a later date.

Gijsels said people were also worried that Portugal may follow Greece.

Concerns that Portugal may need a second bailout to avoid chaotic bankruptcy gathered pace as banks raised the cost of insuring government bonds against default and insisted the money be paid up front instead of over several years.

Portugal's PSI 20 share index, down 2.5 percent, underperformed the market.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended down 1 percent at 1,030.43 points, the lowest close since mid-January, after a six-month high last week. Volumes were 77 percent of its 90-day daily average.

Banks bore the brunt of the sell-off.

The STOXX Europe 600 banking index fell 3.1 percent, with French banks the worst hit after President Nicolas Sarkozy's restated plan for a financial transaction tax, with an August target date, heated up the debate on more stringent legislation in the country.

The uncertain outlook prompted a downgrade of Societe Generale and BNP Paribas by Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Credit Suisse cut European banks to "underweight" and said the direct earnings impact of the European Central Bank's late-December splurge of cheap, long-term cash for the banks appeared to be over-estimated.

Societe Generale, BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole dropped 6.5 to 7.1 percent.

The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell 1.3 percent to 2,404.62 points after a good rally. Charts showed it faced obstacles at 2,467 - the 61.8 percent retracement of a fall in August and its 200-day moving average.

The index saw a correction after failing to break the resistance level, but found support at around 2,393 - the Nov-Jan trendline and the 50-percent retracement.

"This is a very important support area. If it gets broken, the index could extend losses to 2,320," said Dmytro Bondar, technical analyst at RBS.

"If the price sustains above 2,393, which is my bias, a recovery towards 2,467 will be most likely with higher chances of breaking above in the next attempt and continuing the uptrend to the next strong resistance at 2,500."

VOLATILITY INDEX UP

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main barometer of risk aversion, jumped more than 10 percent, indicating that appetite for riskier assets such as equities had declined following uncertainties surrounding the euro zone debt crisis and disappointing macro-economic picture.

U.S. consumer spending was flat in December, the weakest reading on spending since June, while France halved its economic growth forecast for this year to 0.5 percent to take account of a Europe-wide slowdown.

The Spanish economy contracted in the last quarter of 2011 for the first time in two years.

However, some analysts remained positive. JPMorgan confirmed its bullish stance on riskier assets, arguing upbeat purchasing manager data and monetary support from global central banks can help support the recent rally.

Analysts said the best investment strategy was still to remain defensive and buy companies in sectors such as healthcare and utilities. Utility shares underperformed other defensive sectors last year following concerns about nuclear energy and government regulation.

The STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare index, up 0.1 percent, outperformed the market. the European food and beverages index gained 0.2 percent. (Editing by David Cowell)