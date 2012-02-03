* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 1.1 percent

* Auto stocks, banks biggest gainers

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Feb 3 European shares surged past a resistance level after U.S. non-farm payrolls data beat expectations, raising optimism that the world's largest economy was on track for a recovery.

U.S. non-farm payrolls rose at their fastest pace in nine months and the unemployment rate dropped to a near three-year low, boosting prospects for stronger economic growth that could feed through into company earnings.

Cyclical stocks such as autos and banks, which perform well when economic growth is strong, were the standout gainers with the STOXX Europe 600 Banks index up 2.1 percent and the STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index up 1.8 percent.

"The (job data) numbers are phenomenal, you would have thought December would have been a seasonal blip, but obviously not," said Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital.

"It shows the world's biggest economy is on track and as a result of this, we could see consumer spending continuing to improve and that could mean the prospects for equities improving as well."

By 1406 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 1.1 percent at 1,071.42 points after being as low as 1,056.55.

In a bullish move, the index broke past its 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level at 1,062.24 points from its February 2011 high to September 2011 low, which had been a major resistance level.

This could mean the index could push up to 1,113.73, the level it reached in late July 2011 before it retraced to its September 2011 low.

Markets had been supported earlier after euro zone private sector growth expanded in January for the first time since August, boosting the chance the euro zone may avoid a recession.

(Editing by David Cowell)