* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.3 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.5 pct

* Valuation ratios hit 7-month high

* Outflows from European stocks continue -EPFR

* BNP's 'Love-Panic Europe index' flashes 'sell' signal

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Feb 6 European stocks slipped from a six-month high on Monday in response to renewed concerns about debt-troubled Greece which prompted investors to book some profits.

Negotiations between Greece's feuding political leaders on the terms of the next bailout dragged on, fuelling investors' fears that a failure to secure a 130 billion euro ($170 billion) rescue package risks pushing Athens into a chaotic debt default.

At 1241 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,073.76 points. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index was down 0.5 percent at 2,501.52 points, halting a seven-week rally during which the index has surged about 15 percent.

Banks featured among the biggest losers, with Societe Generale down 2.5 percent and Deutsche Bank down 1.7 percent.

Defensive stocks such as pharmas and telecoms bucked the trend, with GlaxoSmithKline up 0.5 percent and Telecom Italia up 0.6 percent.

"All European indexes are in a positive (mood). It's not a time to sell, but to wait for any pull-back to further buy," said Gerard Sagnier, technical analyst at Aurel BGC, in Paris.

The chartist sees the next resistance for the Euro STOXX 50 at 2,535 points, and 2,430 points as the index's next support level.

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX index down 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 down 0.8 percent.

The market's rally has brought valuation ratios to levels not seen in seven months, Thomson Reuters Datastream data shows.

The broad STOXX 600 index trades at 10.2 times 12-month forward earnings, although it remains well below a ten-year average of 12.9. In comparison, Wall Street's S&P 500 trades at 12.4 times expected earnings, while the MSCI emerging equities index trades at 9.9 times.

However, the brisk New-Year rally in European stocks hasn't been enough to lure investors, who pulled money from Europe equity funds for the 12th time in the past 13 weeks, during the seven days to Feb.1, and extended Germany equity funds' current outflow streak to eight consecutive weeks, data from EPFR Global shows.

U.S. and Japanese equity funds also saw redemptions during the same period, while emerging market equity funds enjoyed strong inflows.

RISING COMPLACENCY

Globally, flows into dividend equity funds were positive for the 55th time in the 57 weeks since the beginning of last year, EPFR data shows.

For JPMorgan Asset Management strategists, there is a very high degree of complacency in the market at the moment, which could signal a correction.

In a note to clients, the strategists point out that the Westpac Risk Aversion indicator - a measure of fear - has dropped sharply.

"(Last week) we felt that markets were starting to look a little stretched with signs of complacency creeping in. This trend has arguably been continued this week, with the Westpac indicator showing that risk aversion has declined to extreme lows," wrote the strategists, who cut their exposure to equities to 'neutral' last week.

There was another warning signal from BNP Paribas strategists, whose 'Love-Panic Europe index', a weekly composite contrarian sentiment indicator, has moved into 'sell' territory.

"When our signal is in panic, or negative, it indicates a 'buy'. While when the signal reads 'positive' it's a 'sell' signal... While in 'Love', the model currently signals an average drop of 7 percent for the market over the next 6 months," they wrote in a note. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson. Editing by Jane Merriman)