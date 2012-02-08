* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes down 0.2 pct

* Cairn Energy down on rating cut, most actively traded stock

* Commerzbank gains on polish unit results

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Feb 8 European shares fell from six-month highs on Wednesday after sources said European Central Bank policymakers were still split on a Greek debt deal, souring optimism that talks were drawing to a conclusion.

The market had been positive for most of the session, but went into retreat after sources said the ECB could still not agree what contribution to make to restructuring Greece's sovereign debt.

A deal needs to be struck in debt talks in Greek before March, when Athens must repay 14.5 billion euros of maturing debt, otherwise a messy default could occur and cause havoc in the financial markets.

"The longer the European politicians take to decide, the more jittery the market is going to become," said Manoj Ladwa, senior trader at ETX Capital. "Politicians need to get their act together."

"If nothing is done about Greece, then I expect a short sharp fall of around 10 percent over a week, but I anticipate any pullback being received well and for buyers to come back in."

Commerzbank, however, which has exposure to euro zone sovereign debt was among the top movers, gained 7.6 percent, helped by strong results from its polish unit BRE Bank .

The German bank, which has been hit heavily by the region's debt crisis and dropped 70.7 percent last year, has gained 61.2 percent this year as sentiment has improved about the sector following the ECB decision to offer banks cheap money.

In a positive move, the stock crossed its 200-day moving average, which is used to determine support and resistance levels.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares closed down 0.2 percent at 1,070.84 points, having been up as much as 1,079.97.

The index stayed above its 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level from its February 2011 high to September 2011 low at 1,062.24 points, which it broke on Friday after strong U.S. jobs data.

But having gained 6.9 percent since the beginning of the year, the index is nearing "overbought" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 66.3. A score of 70 and above is considered overbought.

Ladwa said he was seeing clients taking short positions on the highs.

There were worries that if Greece has a messy default this could also have a contagion effect on other countries with high debt levels, such as Portugal.

"Portugal will become a clear issue. They have only just started to implement their austerity measures, and the structural difficulties are already becoming very clear," said Neil Dwane, CIO Europe, at Allianz Global Investors/RCM.

"The nuisance for Portugal is that unfortunately, unlike Greece, all their debt is under English international law. This means that the Portuguese government cannot change the rules as the Greek government can through a bill in parliament."

Dwane added that this would mean the country would have to negotiate at some point in international law, which would give them absolutely no preferential treatment.

"If there is a restructuring, everybody will take a haircut, not just the people who the ECB and the EU say will take a haircut," Dwane said.

HEAVY SELLING IN CAIRN ENERGY

The heaviest selling was in Cairn Energy, down 2.2 percent, in volume 362.4 percent of its 90-day daily average after JPMorgan Cazenove downgraded its rating to "neutral" from "overweight" after the firm's recent special dividend payout.

The broker said it "struggles to see near-term catalysts that could affect a material rerating".

Earnings news was a reminder that times were tough for some companies. International Power was the worst performer, down 2.8 percent, after it said low hydro prices in Brazil could make its 2013 earnings target challenging.

Of the 27 percent of companies that have reported on the STOXX 600, 53 percent of firms have beaten or met expectations, while 47 percent have missed. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Will Waterman)