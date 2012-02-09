* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.4 percent

* DNB jumps after forecast beating results

* ING, Credit Suisse earnings show difficult times

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Feb 9 European shares rose on Thursday as investors bet on a positive outcome to Greek reform talks needed for a fresh bailout and that European Central Bank policy would remain supportive for the region, while strong results also helped.

Investor sentiment improved after Greek leaders agreed on most of the austerity measures to secure a rescue fund needed to avoid a messy default which could have a contagion effect to other debt-laden countries like Portugal.

Traders were also betting the European Central Bank's interest rate meeting would give hints of future rate cuts as well as a fresh steer on the expected take-up rate at its second auction of cheap three-year loans (LTROs).

"The next thing to focus on is the second LTROs and we are getting evidence that financials are being able to raise money externally away from the ECB, which is a positive," said Andrea Williams, who manages $2.1 billion in assets for Royal London Asset Management.

Greece is also expected to be on the agenda at the ECB interest rate meeting, with the market ending lower on Thursday after sources said it was split over what contribution to make to restructuring the country's sovereign debt.

Results were the main driver amongst the top movers, although overall earnings were mixed.

Out of the 31 percent of companies that have reported on Europe's STOXX 600 index, 53 percent have beaten or met expectations, while 47 percent have missed, according to Starmine data.

DNB shares jumped 4.7 percent to top the list of gainers after its fourth-quarter results beat forecasts, with Williams saying the "numbers were good as people were fearing the bank would have to undergo more capital raising."

Williams said she held the stock in her portfolio and favoured banks with Northern Europe exposure over Southern.

On the German DAX, Daimler was the top climber after the carmaker gave an optimistic outlook and hiked its dividend.

By 0936 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,075.40 points after being as low as 1,069.61

The index was above its 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level from its February 2011 high to September 2011 low at 1,062.24 points, which it broke on Friday after strong U.S. jobs data.

But having gained 7.2 percent since the beginning of the year, the index is nearing "overbought" territory, with its 14-day relative strength index at 67.5. A score of 70 and above is considered overbought by technical analysts.

RESULTS MIXED

Not all results were good and also reflected the uncertainty of the euro zone debt crisis.

Shares in Dutch bank and insurance group ING fell 4 percent after it made a bigger-than-expected loss in its insurance operations.

Credit Suisse was another victim of the weak economic environment, falling 2.1 percent after it posted a surprise fourth-quarter net loss.

"The market is very robust. We are in an intact uptrend, but yes, here and there we have negative earnings and when companies disappointed there is profit taking," said Petra Kerssenbrock, strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt. (additional reporting by Toni Vorobyova)

(Editing by Mark Potter)