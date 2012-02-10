* FTSEurofirst falls 0.5 pct
* Euro zone banks slip after a strong run
* Alcatel-Lucent soars after results
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Feb 10 European shares fell on
Friday, dragged lower by banks on concerns about the outcome of
the euro zone debt crisis after finance ministers imposed
further conditions before approving a rescue package for Greece.
Greek political leaders said they had clinched a deal on
economic reforms needed to secure a second EU bailout, but euro
zone finance ministers demanded more steps and a parliamentary
seal of approval before providing the aid.
"We know they're (Greece) not going to be able to fulfill
the expectations and even if they do sign up for it they won't
be able to carry it out. It seems inevitable Greece is going to
go to a euro lite, or exit the euro altogether," said Justin
Urquhart Stewart, director at Seven Investment Management.
At 0915 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.5 percent at 1,068.09 points.
The STOXX Europe 600 euro zone Banking Index,
exposed to the euro zone's sovereign debt, fell 1.1 percent. The
index is still up more than 19 percent in 2012.
"As Greece moves towards a final resolution, you'll see some
nervousness, I don't think that's necessarily a reason to be
selling but you might sit on the sidelines and wait for the next
news to come through. Use the volatility," Urquhart Stewart
said.
ALCATEL-LUCENT SOARS
Some corporate results helped limit the index's losses.
Telecoms gear maker Alcatel-Lucent soared 17
percent. Within half an hour of the start of trading, volumes
had exceeded the 90-day average for an entire session.
The company reported a strong cash position, though it was
hit by slower spending by U.S. operators in the fourth quarter,
causing its revenue and margins to slip and delaying a
long-awaited turnaround.
Barclays, the first of the British banks to report,
rose 2.5 percent. Analysts said although profit fell short opf
forecasts, it held up well comapred with others in the sector
suc as Credit Suisse and UBS.
European earnings have been mixed with regard to
expectations. Of the companies in the STOXX 600 that
have reported results in the current earnings season, 49 percent
have missed forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine
data.
The pan-European index is on course to fall 0.8
percent over the week, but is up more than 25 percent from the
2011 low it hit in September, boosted by global growth prospects
improving, and stimulus measures.
Investors should continue to buy risk assets on the dips,
with equities set to extend their recent rally provided the euro
zone situation does not spiral out of control and global
economic growth remains on a recovery path, UBS said.
UBS has increased its allocation to energy in its recommended
portfolio, with an emphasis on crude oil, as it expects oil
prices to rise due to supply constraints and improved
macroeconomic conditions.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Andrew
Callus)
