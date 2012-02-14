* FTSEurofirst 300 closes 0.2 pct lower
* US retail sales disappoint
* Moody's downgrades six euro zone countries
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares fell on
Tuesday, after weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales cast doubt
on the strength of the recovery in the world's biggest economy,
and after Moody's downgraded six euro zone countries.
Losses were limited, however, by a rise in the ZEW index of
German economic sentiment to a level not seen since April.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
fell 0.2 percent to close at 1,069.75 points, having gone in and
out of positive territory during the session.
"Worse-than-expected retail sales data out of the United
States forced stocks lower in afternoon European trading and
countered much of the support gained from better than expected
German ZEW sentiment data," said Joshua Raymond, Chief Market
Strategist at City Index.
U.S. retail sales rose only 0.4 percent in January as
consumers cut back on car purchases and did less online
shopping. However, core retail sales, which exclude autos,
gasoline and building materials, climbed 0.7 percent.
Late on Monday, Moody's downgraded the credit ratings of six
countries including Spain and Italy, and the agency warned it
might cut the triple-A ratings of France, Britain and Austria.
The market also remains fearful that Greece might default on
its debts ahead of a decision from euro zone officials to
approve a second bailout for the cash-strapped nation.
Banks, many of which have significant exposure to peripheral
euro zone countries and have taken a hit on their balance sheets
following the long-running euro zone debt crisis, were among the
biggest losers. The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index fell
1.2 percent. France's Credit Agricole fell 5 percent.
However, Italy's benchmark FTSE MIB outperformed,
rising 0.4 percent, after the country's three-year borrowing
costs fell sharply at an auction on Tuesday as cheap European
Central Bank loans continued to support demand for its
government bonds and helped it shrug off the Moody's downgrade.
RALLY
The pan-European index is up more than 25 percent
from the 2011 low it hit in September, and some strategists said
the rally could have further to go.
"Equities can go higher. They are good value. We can get
double-digit returns on equities this year, and that's without
re-rating. With rerating, we can get returns of 20 to 30
percent," said Max King, portfolio manager at Investec Asset
Management.
"Earnings forecasts are stabilising. The global economy is
OK. There's a lot of money on the sidelines waiting to go in.
The ECB has saved the banks (with long-term repo operations
providing cheap funding)."
The European company earnings season, now reaching its peak,
continued to have a mixed effect on share prices.
Deutsche Boerse rose 2.4 percent in volumes more
than 11 times the 90-day average after the Frankfurt-based
exchange operator swung back to a fourth-quarter profit,
increased its dividend and sounded optimistic on 2012.
But ThyssenKrupp, Germany's biggest steel maker,
fell 3.8 percent after swinging to a surprise 357 million euro
($472 million) operating loss in the last quarter of 2011 as
weak demand from customers rattled by Europe's debt crisis hit
prices.
Nearly half of Europe's STOXX 600 companies have
reported results so far in the earnings season, and 51 percent
have beaten or met forecasts, while 49 percent have missed,
according to Thomson Reuters Datastream figures.
The earnings season has been much brighter in the United
States, where 72 percent of the S&P 500 companies have
reported results, with 69 percent of them beating or meeting
forecasts and only 32 percent missing.
(Editing by Will Waterman)
