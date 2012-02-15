* FTSEurofirst 300 index closes up 0.6 pct

* Report of Greek bailout delay weighs

* BNP Paribas, Heineken gain after results

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Feb 15 European shares ended off session highs on Wednesday in thin trade, as investors pared gains on a report euro zone officials were considering delaying the second Greek bailout until after the country holds elections in April.

The market had earlier hit fresh six month highs after the Greek conservative party gave a commitment letter to the European Union and IMF on implementing the new austerity package.

Better-than-expected economic data from Germany and France had also earlier helped buoy investor sentiment about the euro zone.

"The market does not like it - if Greece cannot get a bailout by mid-March it effectively has a messy default," said Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life Investments, which has $248.37 billion of assets under management.

"The country must act now to make the extra spending cuts as there is a danger of contagion to the rest of the market if a chaotic default occurs."

However, strong results powered gains by French bank BNP Paribas and brewer Heineken.

BNP was off earlier session highs following the Greek report, but forecast-beating figures kept it in the top movers list, up 4.1 percent.

BNP Paribas has been at the forefront of the region's debt crisis due to its exposure, falling 36.3 percent last year, but traders said the results attracted buyers as they showed how the European Central Bank cheap money programme was helping the sector.

ING said the "set of results were a positive" and reiterated its "buy" position on the stock, with a price target on the bank of 38.5 euros.

Batty said although some fund managers had started to become positive on banks since the European Central Bank cheap money program, the return on equity for financials going forward was likely to be lower as a slow growth environment weighed.

Standard Life Investments is cautious on European equities.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.6 percent at 1,075.75 points in volume 79.2 percent of its 90-day daily average having been up as much as 1,080.30 after the commitment letter.

But traders said the market could fall by as much as 10 percent if a Greek chaotic default looked certain.

HEINEKEN STRONG

Heineken hit a six-month high after it reported a higher-than-expected 2011 net profit in volume four fold its 90-day daily average.

"Based on numbers and outlook elements, we believe that the price of this neglected stock should rise. We argue that consensus numbers will need to go up," ING analysts said.

ING has a "buy" recommendation on Heineken, with a target price of 46.5 euros. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)