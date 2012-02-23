* FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.1 percent

* Commerzbank, Dexia down after earnings

* Charts signal bullish signs

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, Feb 23 European equities edged lower on Thursday on the back of poor earnings from Commerzbank and Dexia and a gloomy report on the euro zone economy, though charts showed the weakness could be short-lived.

Commerzbank slipped 4.7 percent after its fourth-quarter results were hit by an almost 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) writedown related to Greek sovereign debt, while Dexia fell 4.9 percent after reporting a 2011 net loss of 11.6 billion euros, hit by its exposure to toxic assets.

At 1235 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares were down 0.1 percent at 1,076.07 points after rising to a high of 1,081.47 earlier in the session. The index, which is up 7.5 percent this year, hit a seven-month high on Monday.

A report by the European Commission saying the euro zone's economy was heading into its second recession in just three years hurt sentiment. Economic output in the 17 nations sharing the euro will contract 0.3 percent this year, reversing an earlier forecast of 0.5 percent growth.

"These are small numbers, but they can have a quite large impact on company margins," said Richard Greenwood, fund manager, Bedlam Asset Management, which manages $700 million.

"We are pretty agnostic on the short-term move, but see very strong prospects for equity markets over the next couple of years. We are positioned in companies with growth prospects, both through consolidation and restructuring."

Charts showed the FTSEurofirst 300 index was still looking stable and likely to get support from an upward trend channel and a 21-day moving average, now at around 1,067 points.

"We don't have major divergence signals. It looks like that this is a correction within the ongoing upward trend," said Phil Roberts, chief European technical strategist at Barclays Capital.

"The broad-based recovery that we have seen so far this year is quite impressive. After a period of consolidation, we would be looking for a move towards 1,113 and 1,132 - the highs in July last year and the next resistance levels." (Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)