* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.3 percent
* BASF gains after says earnings will rebound
* Lloyds falls following weak outlook
By Joanne Frearson
LONDON, Feb 24 European shares were higher
on Friday morning, as strong company results from BASF
and Telecom Italia helped shrug off worries
about a slow down in Europe, although Lloyds fell on a
weak outlook.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was up 0.3 percent at 1,078.28 points at 0941 GMT, after a fall
of 1.4 percent over the past three days. The index was on track
for a weekly loss of 0.5 percent.
BASF rose 2.5 percent to top the German DAX index
after the world's largest chemical maker by revenue said sales
and earnings would rebound in the second half, countering
expectations that business would shrink this year.
Traders also said they were encouraged by the dividend
increase, which was ahead of forecasts, and WestLB confirmed its
"add" rating on BASF.
"The micro economic news is driving the markets, BASF lifted
its dividend, which was good, as it is a bellwether for broader
industrial performance," said Ian King, head of international
equities at Legal & General, which has 356 billion pounds ($653
billion) under management.
"Companies have been cagey about making bold statements for
the balance of this year, Europe is in a period of contraction
so the outlook is not brilliant, but it is not as bad as some
people have feared three-months ago."
Buyers also came for Telecom Italia, which jumped to the top
spot on the FTSEurofirst 300 index rising 4.6 percent
after its results.
Some analysts were worried economic austerity measures could
make it hard for companies to make profits in the second half.
"I do not think it is a good idea to jump in the market
right now and if we get any further indications of recession in
Europe, we could see a pull back of 10 to 20 percent over the
long-term," said Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC Securities.
LLOYDS SLIPS
Bank stocks, however, pared earlier session gains, with
Lloyds reversing earlier rises, falling 2.3 percent,
after it gave a weak outlook and posted a hefty 2011 loss.
Traders expect the European Central Bank three-year
refinancing operation next could help encourage buyers back into
banking stocks.
King said Legal & General had increased its exposure to
financials in the past three months following the European
Central Bank three-year financing operation and reduced exposure
to defensive stocks such as consumer staples.
"If there is a large take up in next week's fresh ECB cheap
loan offering it is a sign banks are making the most of the
activity to improve their balance sheet and it will have
important market consequences," King said.
(Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Andrew Callus)