* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.3 percent
* Telecom Italia up as earnings rise
* BASF gains after says earnings will rebound
* LTRO seen continuing to boost banks
By Brian Gorman
LONDON, Feb 24 European shares edged up on
Friday as results from companies such as Telecom Italia
reassured investors, and strategists said stocks might
extend the rally after hitting seven-month highs this week.
Telecom Italia rose 5.6 percent after the company posted
increased earnings, though it slashed its dividend to help
reduce a debt pile of more than 30 billion euros. Trading
volumes on the stock were twice the 90-day daily average before
midday.
The earnings season has been mixed for European companies,
failing to match performances in the United States, where
equities are near their highest since early 2008.
Of the companies in the STOXX 600 that have
reported results, 52 percent have missed forecasts, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine data. This compares with just 32
percent for the S&P 500.
But strategists said earnings were good enough to help
equities gain ground, as too much pessimism had been factored
into markets last year.
"This rally has further to go. Results have been coming
through in an acceptable fashion," said Alec Letchfield, Chief
Investment Officer, Wealth at HSBC Asset Management.
"People were becoming excessively cautious. Some of the
worst expectations are not coming through. We could see a
short-tern pullback but you don't want to play that as they're
very difficult to finesse."
At 1204 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,078.02 points. The index
is on course to fall 0.5 percent over the week, but is more than
26 percent up from the 2011 low it hit in September.
The index has broken through key technical levels in recent
weeks, but is still 9 percent below a February 2011 high.
Euro zone banks were also among the risers, up 1.5
percent. The sector has gained from the European Central Bank's
Long-Term Refinancing Operation, providing cheap funding for
banks.
The LTRO has helped to offset some of investors' worries
about the weak economic backdrop in Europe. Data on Friday
showed that Germany's economy contracted by 0.2 percent in the
fourth quarter.
Ian King, head of international equities at Legal & General,
said L&G had increased its exposure to financials in the past
three months following the ECB's three-year financing operation
and reduced exposure to defensive stocks such as consumer
staples.
"If there is a large take-up in next week's fresh ECB cheap
loan offering it is a sign banks are making the most of the
activity to improve their balance sheet and it will have
important market consequences," King said.
Deutsche Bank rose 3.8 percent after analysts at
Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded the stock to "buy",
citing good prospects for its investment bank as well as its
German business.
CAUTION
Some analysts were worried economic austerity measures being
taken by several governments in Europe could make it hard for
companies to make profits in the second half.
"I do not think it is a good idea to jump in the market
right now and if we get any further indications of recession in
Europe, we could see a pull-back of 10 to 20 percent over the
long term," said Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC Securities.
But Letchfield said he had been adding to equities and
credit as the valuations remained attractive and better than the
alternatives.
"We really don't like government bonds because of their
valuations," he said.
He favoured stocks like drinks heavyweight Diageo
because of its exposure to emerging markets.
Among other companies, chemicals heavyweight BASF
rose 1.2 percent after it said sales and earnings would rebound
in the second half, countering expectations that business would
shrink this year.
Traders also said they were encouraged by the dividend
increase, which was ahead of forecasts, and WestLB confirmed its
"add" rating on BASF.
(Additional reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Erica
Billingham)