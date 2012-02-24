* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.2 percent on day, down on week
* Brazil earnings lift Telecom Italia
* Investors cautious on Europe after gains
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Feb 24 European share price edged
up on Friday, bolstered by companies with exposure to
faster-growing foreign markets that are better protected from
the bloc's economic and debt woes.
But with Europe's battered consumers facing a fresh shock
from rising oil prices, Greece's debt troubles far from over and
equities up strongly since the start of the year, investor
caution kept volume thin and prevented the market returning to
Monday's seven-month peaks.
The FTSE Eurofirst 300 closed up 0.2 percent on the
day at 1,077.18 points, making up only some of its earlier
weakness to finish 0.5 percent lower for the week in its
second-worst showing for two months.
The index, which has added 7 percent this year, started
showing signs of stalling after setting an intraday seven-month
high of 1,091.81 on Monday.
"It is a case of running out of steam: there has been a lack
of volume over the last few days and the buying is starting to
dry up a little bit after the strong run we've had," Andy Ash,
head of sales at Monument Securities, said. "You could easily go
down 5-10 percent from here."
Volume on the FTSE Eurofirst 300 for the week was the lowest
since the holiday-shortened first week of January.
Low turnover has generally characterised the latest rally,
with many investors staying on the sidelines in Europe in
particular, concerned by weak economic growth and the
indebtedness of some euro zone countries.
As a key consumer of Middle Eastern oil, Europe is also
likely to be more affected by the spike in crude prices fuelled
by cuts in Iranian supply.
Brent crude has risen 12 percent since the start of
February, on track for its biggest monthly jump in more than
three years and threatening consumers with higher petrol and
heating bills.
"It will impinge on the retail sector, and in the auto
sector it has already started to take some of the steam out of
the market," Monument's Ash said.
Retailers Ahold and Delhaize led the
pan-European losers' board on Friday, down 4 and 3 percent
respectively.
Concerned about the domestic woes in Europe, investors have
tended to prefer companies with international exposure,
especially to faster-growing emerging markets.
This paid off on Friday, when strong performance in Brazil
helped Telecom Italia post slightly
better-than-expected results.
Together with plans to reduce its debt, this helped boost
the operator's shares nearly 7 percent, making them the top
riser on the FTSE Eurofirst 300.
On an index basis, Austria, the most exposed country to
emerging markets in Western Europe, outperformed, with its
benchmark index adding 1.6 percent on the day.
Frankfurt's DAX also did well, adding 0.8 percent
as investors continued to welcome Germany's relative economic
strength and strong exports.
"Providing the global macro picture remains supportive, the
DAX is an obvious beneficiary given it is export-orientated,"
James Buckley, fund manager at Baring Asset Management, which
looks after some 30 billion pounds ($48 billion), said.
His portfolio is tailored to withstand the rise in energy
prices and weakness in domestic Europe, with holdings of oil
service firms and a dislike for retailers and consumer staple.
Such a cautious stance on the continent was reflected in the
weekly EPFR flows data, which showed investors piling in to
emerging market equities with the most vigour.
"Flows into Europe equity funds did turn positive as the
week and the Greek bailout deal progressed," EPFR said.
"But the bulk of money that investors committed went to fund
groups dedicated to the biggest non-euro zone markets, with
Switzerland equity funds recording their biggest weekly inflow
since early September and UK equity funds absorbing fresh money
for the sixth time in the eight weeks year-to-date."
($1 = 0.6306 British pounds)
(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by David Hulmes)