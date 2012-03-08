* FTSEurofirst 300 up 1.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 2.2 pct

* Upside seen limited due to Europe's economic outlook

* EADS surges after strong results, upbeat outlook

* Unigestion recommends playing long/short pairs trades

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, March 8 European stocks rallied on Thursday, reversing half the loss suffered earlier in the week as Greece moved closer to clinch a bond swap deal with private creditors and avoid a messy default that would have ripple effects across the euro zone.

Shares in banks, the main holders of Greek debt, were among the top gainers, with Deutsche Bank up 4.4 percent, Societe Generale up 3.7 percent and Credit Agricole up 2.9 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 1.5 percent higher at 1,074.79 points, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index added 2.2 percent to 2,514.22 points.

The two benchmark indexes had tumbled 2.6 percent and 3.4 percent respectively on Tuesday in a sell-off fuelled in part by rumours of a delay in the deadline for the Greek debt swap deal.

Investors holding at least 61 percent of the total 206 billion euros ($273.42 billion) in debt have already signed up well before the 2000 GMT deadline, while a number of Greek media have cited higher figures.

A minimum of 50 percent is required for a deal, while the two-thirds level is needed to enforce losses on any holdouts.

But despite the market's sharp recovery since Tuesday's selloff, a number of fund managers remain cautious, concerned about the outlook of the euro zone economy.

On Thursday, the European Central Bank toned down its growth outlook for this year and next, with the bank revising its forecasts for gross domestic product growth for this year down to -0.5 percent to +0.3 percent.

"With the second LTRO behind us and a rather negative newsflow on the macro front, the upside is very limited," Agilis Gestion fund manager Arnaud Scarpaci said.

Agilis has recently taken a defensive stance, booking profits on cyclicals stocks while using the market's dips to buy telecoms shares which have been underperforming, Scarpaci said.

"The market will probably move sideways for a bit, before an event - for instance a sudden acceleration of the Portuguese debt crisis - sparks a real correction. Meanwhile, we're buying volatility, and there are other ways to play this zigzagging market, like call spreads and straddle options."

On the earnings front, EADS surged 11 percent after the European aerospace and defence group predicted a "significant" improvement in 2012 operating profit and posted better-than-expected 2011 earnings on the back of brisk demand for Airbus jets and progress bringing costs under control on its A380 superjumbo.

Real-estate company Klepierre soared 8.4 after parent BNP Paribas sold a 28.7 percent stake to Simon Property Group for 1.5 billion euros, sparking a rally in the sector, with Hammerson gaining 5.5 percent.

HEDGE FUND STRATEGIES

Around Europe, UK's FTSE 100 index ended up 1.2 percent, Germany's DAX index up 2.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 up 2.5 percent.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main barometer of anxiety known as VSTOXX index, dropped 11 percent, after jumping 22 percent on Tuesday.

"There has been an acceleration of the risk-on/risk off cycles," said Nicolas Rousselet, head of the hedge funds division of Unigestion, a Geneva-based asset manager with 9.8 billion euros ($13 billion) in assets under management.

"The market is mostly driven by comments from political leaders these days, and the historical correlations between asset classes have broken down."

Rousselet favours a defensive stance in asset allocation in the current environment, playing strategies such as 'equity market neutral', a hedge fund strategy seeking to exploit gaps between prices by setting long/short pairs trades. ($1 = 0.7534 euros) (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)