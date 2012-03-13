* Euro STOXX 50 up 0.7 percent, recent peaks in sight

* Technicals point to upwards breakout from range

* Markets more sanguine on debt, await upbeat data

By Toni Vorobyova

LONDON, March 13 European shares rose on Tuesday as investors positioned for solid economic data from Germany and the United States - two key growth engines of the developed world - which could help equity markets scale fresh multi-month peaks.

Germany's ZEW index, due at 1000 GMT, is expected to show analyst and investor sentiment at a one-year high in March, while the monthly pace of growth in U.S. retail sales is forecast to more than double in February.

A strong print on the data could help the Euro STOXX 50 index of euro zone blue chip companies to break out of a consolidation phase in which it has been stuck since hitting seven-month peaks three weeks ago.

"We had quite a good movement and now we are in a core trading range between 2,460 and 2,558, but we remain bullish. This trading range is trend-confirming to the upside," Petra Kerssenbrock, technical analyst at Commerzbank, said.

The Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.7 percent at 0840 GMT at 2,532.57 points. The broader FTSE Eurofirst 300 also added 0.7 percent, to 1,084.16 points - less than 10 points off peaks last seen in the summer.

The implied volatility on the Euro STOXX 50, a crude measure of investors' risk aversion, dropped to its lowest level since July 2011.

Chiming in with the optimism on global growth, a survey by employment services company ManpowerGroup showed the hiring outlook has improved over the last three months in most large economies, including the United States.

"The underlying economic data and the data from the U.S. seems to be pointing north so the real economy is possibly doing slightly better and this could support the equity market," said Luca Solca, global head of European research at CA Cheuvreux.

Investors also took a more sanguine view on the Greek debt situation after euro zone finance ministers gave their final approval to a bailout package late on Monday, as expected, and corporates signaled they may not be as badly affected as some had feared.

German reinsurer Munich Re rose 1.5 percent after forecasting its net profit will more than tripled this year as exposure to Greek debts "will at most lead to relatively low expenses".

British insurer Standard Life added 2.3 percent after reporting a better-than-expected 2011 profit.

Financials, which tend to be volatile stocks that move with the twists and turns in risk appetite, generally fared strongly. The STOXX 600 banking index added 1.6 percent, while its insurance equivalent rose 0.9 percent.

There are still concerns the euro zone's debt problems are not over, with Spain coming under pressure to aim for a tougher deficit target this year. Spain's IBEX index has been one of the worst performers in recent sessions, but on Tuesday it rose alongside every other major European bourse, adding 0.7 percent.

"This is possibly a halo effect coming from Greece," Solca at CA Cheuvreux said. "But there is going to be another source of volatility coming when the market is going to realise that austerity does bring a significant GDP contraction."

By 0840 GMT, volumes on the FTSE Eurofirst 300 were at 9 percent of their 90-day daily average, with some investors sitting on the sidelines ahead of a U.S. monetary policy decision.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to hold a steady course on monetary policy and slightly brighten its tone on the economic situation, but investors will be eyeing the 1815 GMT statement for any clues as to the likelihood of further policy easing. Looser monetary policy is generally a positive for equity markets - unless it signals that the economy is in deeper trouble than previously thought. (Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Mark Potter)