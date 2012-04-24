LONDON, April 24 European shares rebounded on Tuesday as bullish company updates helped lift some of the politics-driven gloom over equity markets, which has intensified euro zone debt worries.

The FTSEurofirst provisionally closed up 11.17 points, or 1.1 percent at 1,032.93, led by a bounce in some of the previous session's biggest fallers such as banks. The index hit a three-month low on Monday when political uncertainty and disappointing economic data revived concerns over the euro zone.

On Tuesday, however, big companies boasting bullish updates, such as French tyremaker Michelin, 6.1 percent higher, helped bring some respite to beaten down markets.

"Globally I don't think there's any doubt that companies are in rude health. That's reflected in strong earnings, in high levels of margins and in very strong balance sheets," Bill Dinning, head of strategy at Kames Capital, said.

Michelin, the world's second-biggest tyremaker, confirmed its goal for stable sales volumes over the full year and issued an upbeat outlook. (Reporting by David Brett)