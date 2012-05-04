* FTSEurofirst 300 down 1.7 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 1.7 pct
* Weak U.S. jobs data cast shadow on recovery
* Miners lead cyclical selloff in afternoon
* Nokia down 10.5 pct after chairman change
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, May 4 European shares fell sharply on
Friday and looked poised for further hurdles after
worse-than-expected jobs data from the United States dealt a
fresh blow to recovery expectations for the world's largest
economy.
Cyclical stocks led a selloff in the afternoon, when data
showed U.S. employers cut back on hiring in April, raising
further doubts about economic momentum in Europe's largest
export market after an already weak services sector report on
Thursday. (ID:nL1E8G414Y)
"The current slowdown in employment is consistent with the
soft trend in the economy," Claudia Panseri, a strategist at
Societe Generale in Paris said.
"We were expecting a slowdown in the second quarter and now
we're expecting slower corporate profit growth, as well."
Panseri expected U.S. corporate earnings to be nearly flat
in the United States and contract by 12 percent in Europe this
year.
This compares to forecasts for 6 percent earnings growth in
Europe and 12 percent on the other side of the Atlantic,
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
Against a bearish macroeconomic backdrop, Panseri was
"negative" on equities, especially in the euro zone, and had an
"underweight" stance on the basic resources sector,
which is heavily dependent on the global economy and was the
worst performer on Friday, with a 3.9 percent fall.
It weighed on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index, which closed down 17.24 points, or 1.7 percent, to
1,027.15 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 index fell 38.76
points, also 1.7 percent, to 2,248.34.
Having dropped 95.68 points in the past five sessions, the
Euro STOXX 50 largely wiped out gains accrued in the previous
two weeks and was close to a four-month low hit in April.
Charts pointed to further downside on the euro zone
blue-chip index after it breached a bullish technical pattern
known as 'reversed head and shoulders', formed by a major drop -
known as a head - between two smaller falls, or shoulders,
according to Valerie Gastaldy, head of technical analysis firm
Day-by-Day.
The breach meant the index was now heading towards a minor
support at 2,238, equivalent to April's low, followed by a major
support at 2,131, which was last hit in November, before the
European Central Bank's cash injection drove equity markets
higher.
BANKS BEAT
Corporate earnings provided some respite, with France's
largest bank, BNP Paribas, and UK State-backed Royal
Bank of Scotland both beating analyst estimates with
their first-quarter reports.
Improved capital markets in the first three months of the
year allowed the two banks to step up their asset shrinking
programmes in a bid to comply with new regulatory requirements.
(ID:nL5E8G44DH)
But a race to deleveraging by banks across Europe was
raising concerns that institutions were cutting lending to
enterprises and households and choke recovery attempts in a
region already suffering from austerity measures.
Europe's drive to cut government spending hit the first
quarter results of Wacker Chemie, the world's
second-biggest maker of polysilicon, a key component needed to
make solar cells.
The German group saw its margins fall in the first three
months of the year due to reduced government incentives for
solar power as well as cheap competition from Asia, sending the
shares down 6.1 percent in volume nearly twice the average on
Friday. (ID:nL5E8G40I2)
Struggling handset maker Nokia was Europe's
biggest fallers, shedding 10.5 percent on its first day of
trading after the company's annual general meeting on Thursday
elected Risto Siilasmaa to replace Jorma Ollila as chairman of
the board.
(editing by Ron Askew)