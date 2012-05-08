* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.8 pct
* KPN up 18 on America Movil bid
LONDON May 8 European shares traded lower on
Tuesday with concerns growing about Greece's political future as
the country's parties struggle to form a new government.
Greece's mainstream conservatives failed to reach a deal for
a coalition following Sunday's election, leaving it to the Left
Coalition party to form a government, which would be opposed to
the country's EU/IMF bailout. (ID:nL5E8G7EQD)
"People are looking for the next worry, which is that the
Greeks will talk for six hours and come to no agreement," Justin
Haque, a pan-European trader at Hobart Capital Markets said. "If
the IMF stops paying Greece, that's a country in starvation."
Athens General Index was down 0.7 percent after
falling 7 percent on Monday, while France's Credit Agricole
, which owns Greek bank Emporiki, fell 2.3 percent.
In a show of flexibility that could prove important for
Athens and other indebted European countries, the IMF's Managing
Director Christine Lagarde said governments "should not fight
any fall in tax revenues or rise in spending caused solely
because the economy weakens". (ID:nL1E8G7H37)
Her comments came as Socialist Francois Hollande won the
French presidency, triggering mixed reactions from investors
worried about his pledge to renegotiate Europe's austerity pact,
although he generally wasn't expected to bring about drastic
changes.
France's CAC-40 index was down 1.8 percent, erasing
gains in the previous session, when banks led a thin volume
rebound with the UK market shut for a public holiday.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.5
percent to 1,029.67 points while the Euro STOXX 50 index
shed 0.8 percent to 2,264.95points.
The Euro STOXX 50 index rose 34.75 points on Monday, led by
short covering on banking stocks after Spain said it was
prepared to use public money to support struggling lenders.
The euro zone gauge recouped a little over a third of the
nearly 100 points dropped last week, when disappointing economic
data from the United States and the euro zone cast a shadow on
global recovery expectations.
The world's largest staffing company Adecco said
Europe will remain challenging despite robust results in North
America and Germany helping the group offset weakness in its
biggest market, France, and beating first-quarter expectations,
sending the shares up 3.3 percent. (ID:nL5E8G80E0)
Dutch telecoms group KPN topped the FTSEurofirst
300 as it rose 18 percent after America Movil, the
telecoms giant controlled by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim, said it
planned to acquire up to 28 percent of it.
Shares in Norway's Statoil rose 0.6 percent in
early trade on Tuesday after the firm reported record quarterly
earnings well above forecasts and kept its 2012 production
guidance. (ID:nL5E8G80TS)
