LONDON May 9 European shares were fractionally higher early on Wednesday, rebounding from a four-month closing low after Wall Street sent a bullish signal by climbing back above technical support by the close overnight.

Concerns about the euro zone pushed the S&P 500 through support at 1,350 intra-day on Tuesday, but late buyers emerged to help the index close at 1,363.72.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at 1,018.31 points by 0704 GMT, after closing at a four-month low at 1,017.48 on Tuesday.

"The reason we're bouncing this morning is that yesterday U.S. indicies closed at their support: for very short-term investors and traders this is a very tiny buy signal," Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm, Day-By-Day, said.

"This doesn't change the (longer-term) story, of course. If you are already short on a two-month view there's no reason to change your mind."

Gastaldy flagged the formation of a bullish trading pattern on Germany's DAX index, which was the best performer among major European indexes, rising 0.3 percent.

But sentiment remained subdued amid speculation Greece could be pushed out of the euro zone as Athens struggled to form a government after Sunday's inconclusive elections. (ID:nL5E8G8FZ4) (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)