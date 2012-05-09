* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 0.3 pct

* Spanish banks fall on capital raisings expectations

* Indexes sent bullish technical signal after closing above support

* Merck sheds 3.5 pct, Sainsbury rises after results

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, May 9 European shares edged lower on Wednesday as a technical rebound from four-month lows was offset by falls among Spanish banks, which were dragged by fears they would be forced to raise money to cover their property assets.

Technical momentum was supportive after key indexes in the U.S. and Europe closed above support levels on Tuesday, sending a bullish short-term signal despite still-depressed market sentiment as a political impasse in Greece threatened to deepen the euro zone crisis.

The S&P 500 fell through a support at 1,350 intra-day on Tuesday, but late buyers emerged to help the index close at 1,363.72, signalling some investors were still willing to buy the dips on the U.S. benchmark.

The Euro STOXX 50, down to 2,236 by the close, also ended above a support level at 2,204, a low hit on Monday.

"U.S. indices closed at their support: for very short-term investors and traders this is a very tiny buy signal," Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis firm Day-By-Day, said.

"This doesn't change the (longer-term) story, of course. If you are already short on a two-month view there's no reason to change your mind."

Gastaldy flagged the formation of a bullish trading pattern on Germany's DAX index, which was the best performer among major European indexes, rising 0.3 percent.

The German benchmark was helped by an 0.5 percent rise at Europe's largest insurer, Allianz <ALVG.DE, which reported a better-than-expected net profit for the first quarter.

But pharma group Merck capped gains on the index as it shed 3.5 percent after saying one of its most important drugs failed to help colon cancer patients after surgery in a late-stage trial. (ID:nWEA0988).

It was among top fallers on the FTSEurofirst 300 index , which was down 0.1 percent at 1,016.70 by 0821 GMT, while the Euro STOXX 50 was down 0.3 percent at 2,230 points.

Supporting the pan-European index were consumer staples stocks including J Sainsbury, Britain's No.3 grocer, which posted annual profit towards the top end of expectations as it lured cash-strapped shoppers to its cheaper own-brand ranges.

On the downside, Spanish domestic lenders Bankinter and Caixabank were among top sector fallers, down more than 3 percent, after financial sources said late on Tuesday the Spanish government would demand its banks raise around a further 35 billion euros ($45 billion) more in provisions against loans that are currently sound in their property portfolios. (ID:nL5E8G8H7H)

Troubled Bankia, which is being rescued by the government, fell 3.7 percent.

Sentiment was also depressed by speculation Greece could be pushed out of the euro zone as Athens struggled to form a government after Sunday's inconclusive elections. (ID:nL5E8G8FZ4)

"We raise the probability of Greece exiting the euro from 5 percent to 15 percent (with the probability of a Euro break-up rising to 10 percent)," Credit Suisse said in a note.

"Ultimately, core Europe, we think, will compromise a bit more than the market seems to expect because the direct cost of a break-up is higher than a bail-out."

The bank added it stayed underweight on continental Europe and continued to buy dollar earners such as drugs companies.

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Stephen Nisbet)