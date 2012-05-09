(Repeats with no changes to the text)

LONDON May 9 European shares extended losses in tandem with weaker U.S. futures at mid-session on Wednesday, with euro zone banks hit by expectations Spanish lenders would face new cash calls and ongoing concerns about the political impasse in Greece.

Euro zone banks fell 3.3 percent, led by Spanish lenders after sources said Spain would ask them to make new provisions for their real estate assets.

Speculation that Greece could be pushed out of the euro zone also weighed on sentiment as Athens struggled to form a government after Sunday's inconclusive elections. (ID:nL5E8G8FZ4)

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1 percent at 1,007.80 points at 1102 GMT, having traded just over half its 90-day volume average.

U.S. futures , meanwhile, were down between 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Simon Jessop)