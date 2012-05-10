* FTSEurofirst ends up 0.5 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 1 pct

* Banks lead rebound on talk Greece closer to deal

* Spain's Ibex 35 bounces 3.4 pct

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, May 10 European shares rebounded on Thursday, helped by trader talk that Greek politicians would manage to form a government and avoid new elections, although charts showed the market gains may be short lived.

Euro zone banks, which own a large share of the region's government debt, rallied 4.2 percent, rebounding after they closed off a three-year low on Wednesday.

"There is speculation that the Greeks have an agreement on a coalition government," a trader said. "Besides, there are levels at which you have to buy the banks, even if just for (short-term) trading."

Greek political parties were making a last-gasp attempt to avoid the uncertainty of a fresh ballot after many voters rebelled against the terms of an international bailout in Sunday's parliamentary poll.

National Bank of Greece ended up 12.1 percent and the largest lenders in debt-loaded Spain and Italy, Banco Santander, BBVA MC>, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, rose more than 6 percent.

Spain's benchmark index Ibex 35 rose 3.4 percent, rebounding from a three-year low hit in the previous session, on hopes of a durable solution for the ailing banking sector after the Spanish government announced it was taking over troubled Bankia..

The Euro STOXX 50 index rose 21.75 points, or 1 percent, to 2,247.38, bouncing off resistance at 2,238, a former falling trendline that had already been tested earlier this week and last month.

But any bet on further gains would be premature as long as the index didn't break above the falling trendline of the high of this year, which was around 2,290 on Thursday, according to ING's senior technical analyst Roelof-Jan Van den Akker.

"As long as this trendline is not broken there is still a possibility left that prices will decline towards the November lows at around 2,080-2,060," he said.

"Even if prices break the 2,290 resistance, I'd consider this as the beginning of a rebound which will likely end in the development of a lower top at around 2,400-2,450 ."

Implied volatility on the index, a crude barometer of investor anxiety known as VSTOXX, fell 6.6 percent to 29.16 after hitting a 4-month intra-day high of 33 on Wednesday.

The broader, pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 4.59 points, or 0.5 percent, at 1,019.05 points, recouping a fraction of the 20 points shed in the previous two sessions, which dragged the index to a four-month low on Wednesday.

The benchmark was down nearly 8 percent since its March peak after deteriorating economic conditions and political uncertainty in the euro zone led the index to reverse most of the gains made during a three-month rally fuelled by European Central Bank money.

While the ECB has played down the chance of further cash injections, a growing number of investors want central banks to step in and calm financial markets with additional monetary stimulus.

"There needs to be another safety net because the markets are not self sustaining," Markus Ashworth, head of fixed income at Espirito Santo, said.

"You've got a lot more pressure on Germany to let the hosepipes be turned on and we're back talking about more (monetary stimulus) packages here."

The beneficial effects of the ECB's money on equity markets in the first three months of the year also helped Dutch insurer Aegon to post estimate-beating first quarter profits, sending the shares up 10.1 percent to the top of the FTSEurofirst 300 chart.

But in a reminder of Europe's grim economic outlook, French advertising group JC Decaux predicted a demand slowdown in the second quarter, leaving the shares languishing at the bottom of the index, down 7.3 percent.

(Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)