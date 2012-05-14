* FTSEurofirst down 1.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 down 2 pct

* Euro zone banks fall 3 percent on Greek impasse, Spain's reform

* Miners weigh as Beijing's reserve cut fails to reassure market

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, May 14 European shares traded sharply lower on Monday as Greece's failure to form a government threatened to deepen the euro zone crisis and signs that China was struggling to shore up its economy also dented sentiment.

Euro zone banks fell 3 percent by 0755 GMT after Greek political leaders failed in their latest efforts to form a ruling coalition, raising the spectre the country may exit the euro zone and sending the common currency to a four-month low.

Adding to the negative tone, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday in an election in Germany's most populous state, a result that could embolden the leftist opposition to step up attacks on her European austerity policies.

"It's a real headache because the political framework is going against any kind of risky assets," Franz Wenzel, chief strategist at AXA Investment Managers in Paris, said.

"We are in for a month or two of fairly bumpy markets at least. The most cyclical stocks will suffer most and, of course financials."

Wenzel expected investors to position themselves "very, very defensively", taking money out equities and into cash or German Bunds.

His views were echoed by UBS, which cut its equity allocation to "neutral" from "overweight", flagging that Greece heading for a "hard landing" on its debt and Spain was struggling to finance the required recapitalisation of its financial sector.

Banco Santander and Bankia were down 3.4 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively, as they announced they would set aside an extra 2.7 billion euros and 2.1 billion euros to meet new government requirements aimed at cleaning up the country's sickly property market.

"Higher provisions will generate significant losses for banks in 2012-2013, as we see dividends at risk and further adjustments once independent appraisals from foreign advisors are finalized," JPMorgan said in a note.

"While we welcome the Government moving ahead in loss recognition, these measures are simply not enough, in our view, as we consider that external aid to clean up the banking system remains the best and cheapest option for Europe long term."

Spain's Ibex 35 index was the worst performer among major European indexes, falling 2.5 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1.4 percent at 1,007.95 and the Euro STOXX50 was down 2 percent at 2,210.23.

Basic resources stocks, down 1.8 percent, also weighed amid worries about slowing growth in top commodities consumer China, which failed to appease markets with a cut to banks' cash reserve requirements on Saturday.

Analysts said monetary policy easing steps taken since the final quarter of last year might be insufficient to deal with the downturn and China may need a back-up plan to stop economic growth being cut short by a surprise dip in demand at home and abroad.

"This move was well expected, given the very disappointing April activity data released last Friday," Societe Generale said in a note. "We think any easing measures will still be implemented in a much more cautious manner than in 2008/9. Things may continue getting worse before they get better slowly."

Holcim, the world's second largest cement maker, was a rare gainer after saying it was launching a targeted programme aimed at increasing operating profit by at least 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.62 billion) by the end of 2014, sending the shares up 1.7 percent to top the FTSEurofirst 300 index.

(Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Toby Chopra)