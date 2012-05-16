* FTSEurofirst down 0.5 percent

By David Brett

LONDON, May 16 Banks dragged Europe's top shares lower in choppy trade on Wednesday as investors worried over the stability of the euro zone lacked confidence to buy risky assets.

The FTSEurofirst closed down 4.89 points, or 0.5 percent, at 992.81, falling for a third consecutive trading day and hovering around 4-1/2 months lows. The index is down more than 10 percent from its 2012 peak.

Equities took a late hit after sources said the European Central Bank had stopped monetary policy operations with some Greek banks as they had not been successfully recapitalised.

Failure by Greek political parties to form a government after an inconclusive election earlier this month has left investors fretting Athens might leave the euro zone and about possible contagion to other larger economies.

Clemente De Lucia, euro zone economist at BNP Paribas, said quantifying the cost of Greece exiting the euro would be difficult but would be less than if it had happened a year ago as companies had taken measures to reduce exposure.

Banks have shed 18 percent in the last three months as euro zone concerns have resurfaced. Nomura said Greek exit costs were manageable, but that contagion concerns were harder to control

"Confidence and valuations (of banks) are at a low ebb and it is possible that the market could react more favourably to France's post-election politics, Germany's more accommodative stance on inflation, and a better balance between austerity and growth in the fiscal pact," Nomura said.

Spanish bank Bankia slid 11.1 percent after delaying publishing first quarter results, stoking fears over the scale of losses at the nationalised lender.

Among its trading ideas in the sector, Nomura recommended France's BNP Paribas over Spain's BBVA saying the removal of uncertainty after the French election could provide some relief for the country's banks, and Barclays over Deutsche Bank on valuation grounds.

Barclays, whose shares have been hit by concern over its European exposure, was a big outperformer, up 1.6 percent, as UBS upgraded its rating on the bank to "buy" from "neutral" on valuation grounds.

VOLATILE CONDITIONS

The Euro STOXX volatility index - a crude gauge of investor fear - has shot up more than 100 percent since mid-March when concern Spain might not be able to meet its austerity targets propelled it centre-stage in the euro zone crisis.

Spain's main index, the IBEX, is at nine-year lows as the country battles to recapitalise its beleaguered banking sector, while Athens's benchmark ATG index is at 22-year lows.

Volumes remain with many fund managers preferring to sit on the sidelines and unwilling to plough fresh cash into erratic markets.

Rob Burnett, head of European Equities at fund manager Neptune, said he was "underweight" in equities in many of the stressed euro zone markets.

Luxury goods groups outperformed the broader index. Switzerland's Richemont was the top gainer in Europe, rising 8.1 percent after the world's second-largest luxury goods firm beat expectations with a 43 percent rise in full-year profit.

The results boosted sentiment among Richemont's peers with Swatch Group, Christian Dior and LVMH extending their 2012 gains. All are up more than 10 percent in the year-to-date.

However, highlighting fears over the outlook for corporate earnings, Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk dropped 6.2 percent after it reported forecast-beating earnings for the first quarter but gave a cautious 2012 outlook.

World number two truck maker Volvo fell 2.5 percent after shipments of its trucks fell 4 percent year-on-year in April on weak demand in Europe and South America.

Despite the tough economic backdrop, 59 percent of companies have met or beaten analysts expectations in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.

(Graphic by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson)