* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.8 percent
* Banks rebound on rumours of ban on naked short-selling
* Poll shows Greece electing pro-bailout government
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, May 18 European shares weakened on
Friday, set for their biggest weekly decline since November,
after Spanish banks were downgraded by Moody's overnight and
Fitch cut its debt rating for Greece.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.8 percent at 973.96
by 0837 GMT, its fifth straight day of declines, taking its
weekly loss to 4.8 percent.
"European markets are still in a very fatalistic mood
because of Greece and possible contagion," said Lex van Dam,
hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500
million of assets.
"My view is that it is very likely that the ECB will step in
before the situation spirals out of control."
Investor sentiment was dealt a blow by Moody's move on
Thursday to cut the long-term debt and deposit ratings of 16
Spanish banks, including the euro zone's largest, Banco
Santander.
Fitch, meanwhile, slashed Greece's credit rating to CCC from
B-minus on Thursday to reflect the heightened risk that the
country might have to leave the euro zone.
The failure by Greek politicians to form a government
underscores a lack of public and political support for an
austerity programme, Fitch said in a statement.
More positive news came in the form of a poll showing Greek
voters are returning to the establishment parties that
negotiated its bailout, offering potential salvation for
European leaders who say a snap Greek election next month will
decide whether it must quit the euro.
"If the drift of the electorate shifts towards the
establishment parties, we're looking at a Greece that's not
looking to leave the euro zone for a start, and we're looking at
political leaders that recognise what has to be done," Mike
Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin, said.
"Given the severity of the oversold position, this could be
just about the right time for something potentially promising
like this to come along and help turn the markets around."
Banking stocks staged a recovery, trading flat after
a sell-off in opening trade, as talk of a ban on naked
short-selling of Spanish banking stocks did the rounds, though
traders said any long-term effects of such bans tended to be
limited.
"If you remember in 2008 when they banned short selling on
banks in Europe, the next day they still all dropped. It's a
diversionary tactic," Ed Woolfitt, head of trading at Galvan,
said.
"The fact is fear will still see the bank stocks sold
regardless as to whether you can go naked short or not."
Mining stocks heaped pressure on the FTSEurofirst
300, as the euro zone debt jitters added to worries about the
global economy following recent discouraging data out of the
U.S. and China.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; editing by Andrew
Roche)