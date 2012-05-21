* FTSEurofirst 300 index rises 0.6 percent

* Auto shares advance after last week's sell-off

* Charts point to a resumption of downtrend

By Atul Prakash

LONDON, May 21 European shares rebounded from five-month lows on Monday as investors bought into some stocks that had been badly hit in the previous week's sell-off, although charts signaled the bounce could be short-lived and its downtrend could resume again.

Mounting concerns about the risk of a chaotic Greek exit from the euro, which would damage the region's banking system and the global economy, are likely to keep a lid on a bounce in shares, analysts said, adding stock picking could be the best investment strategy for now.

"The possibility of Greece leaving the euro zone is not yet fully priced in and there is scope for things to get even worse," said Felicity Smith, fund manager at Bedlam Asset Management, which manages about $700 million.

"The equity market as a whole is not a good place to be, but there are selective places where you will make money. The better managed companies are financially strong and they are not reliant on banks to the same extent," she said.

She liked German fashion house Gerry Weber, saying the company had expanded abroad very cautiously, was still growing and had efficient logistics in place.

Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, also said investors were looking to identify stable, strong cash-generating companies which were diversified geographically.

"It's a kind of bottom-up approach rather than a top-down approach," Hunter said, adding that companies such as Vodafone could be a good investment choice.

Vodafone was up 0.7 percent, while Gerry Weber climbed 1.6 percent, outperforming the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares, which was up 0.6 percent at 976.35 points at 1110 GMT after falling to 964.66, its lowest since December.

It fell 5.1 percent last week - its worst since September, hurt by growing fears about the ability of Spain and Greece to deal with their debts and fix their troubled banking sectors.

Spain's IBEX share index fell 0.8 percent on Monday, while Italy's FTSE MIB was down 0.7 percent. The benchmark Athens general index dropped 0.3 percent.

"The fact remains that there is still a question mark over Greece," Hunter said. "There is a great deal of cash on the sidelines, waiting to be invested. But with the uncertainty, that money is likely to stay on the sidelines."

The Group of Eight economies on Saturday recognised problems among European banks and gave verbal backing for Greece to stay in the euro, but markets were sceptical.

"Rather than a clear-cut and fully voluntary process, we think that a Greek exit would emerge as the unwanted conclusion of a series of micro-decisions on the austerity package, bank recapitalisation and ECB involvement," Deutsche Bank said.

AUTOS SUPPORT

The market was supported by sectors that had fallen sharply during last week's market rout.

The European auto index, up 2 percent, was the top gainer, boosted by a 4.4 percent gain by Renault after UBS added the French carmaker to a favourite list that has 11 companies.

Fiat rose 5.7 percent on a positive note from Bernstein Research .

The auto index had fallen 7.7 percent last week, exceeding losses incurred in the broader market, which fell mainly on concerns Greece might quit the euro zone and Spain's ailing banks might cripple the country's already slumping economy.

European banks were up 0.4 percent, partly recouping a 8.7 percent decline last week. Banco Popolare jumped 11.6 percent after BofA Merrill raised its stance on the bank to "buy" from "neutral".

Charts, however, painted a gloomy picture about the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index, which was up 0.3 percent at 2,152.09 after falling 4.9 percent last week.

"We could just see a relief rally for a couple of days," Roelof-Jan van den Akker, senior technical analyst at ING Commercial Banking, said. "The index will face a strong horizontal resistance area between 2,185 and 2,255 from where the downtrend should resume."

This month's intermediate highs and last December's low were set to provide strong resistance. Charts showed the index could find support at around November lows of 2,065. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)