LONDON May 22 European shares extended gains in tandem with Wall Street indexes on Tuesday afternoon as better-than-expected U.S. macro data further supported sentiment.

U.S. home resales rose in April to their highest annual rate in nearly two years and a falloff in foreclosures pushed prices higher, hopeful signs about the pace of recovery in the world's largest economy.

At 1414 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.6 percent at 990.29 points. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)