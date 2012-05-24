* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 0.1 percent
* Index pares gains on poor German, French data
* Construction, auto shares hit
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 24 European shares pared most of
their early gains on Thursday after surveys showed manufacturing
and business activity deteriorating in major economies, with
sentiment staying fragile on concerns about Greece exiting the
euro zone.
At 0854 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 973.08 points after rising
to a high of 981.03 earlier in the session. The index slipped
2.2 percent in choppy trade on Wednesday.
Investors cut their exposure to riskier assets after surveys
showed German business sentiment dropped for the first time in
seven months in May, suggesting Europe's top economy was no
longer immune to the impact of the region's deepening crisis.
French and German manufacturing sectors also shrank, at
their fastest pace in three years, during the month.
"This might indicate that the cloud of uncertainty has begun
to impact Germany as well. Investors are taking a cautionary
stance and the market is likely to stay volatile," Keith Bowman,
equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
A summit of European Union leaders on Wednesday shed no new
light on how they intended to tackle the debt crisis, giving the
market little new to trade on.
"Long-term investors are absent and the market is currently
being driven by traders who have a short-term investment horizon
and are looking for bargains," said Koen De Leus, strategist at
KBC Securities, in Brussels.
"The market remains vulnerable as we still don't have any
concrete proposal on the table to resolve the debt crisis.
People are looking for signs that politicians are going to act,
but that feeling did not emerge from yesterday's EU meeting."
Sectors linked to economic growth were the worst hit, with
European construction and materials shares falling 1.1
percent to feature as the top decliner. Auto shares fell
0.7 percent, while tech shares fell 0.4 percent.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)