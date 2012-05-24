* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 1.1 percent
* Sectors hit hard in Wednesday's sell-off rebound
* Charts signal market vulnerable to declines
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, May 24 European shares rose on Thursday
as investors snapped up bargains after steep falls the previous
day, although regional data showing a deterioration in economic
activity and concerns about Greece exiting the euro left stocks
vulnerable.
Sectors hammered in Wednesday's sell-off were among the top
gainers, with energy, banking and utlities rising 1.1 to 2.2
percent. But charts suggested that the market was unlikely to
hold gains and could come under renewed selling pressure.
At 1112 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 1.1 percent at 982.25 points after rising
to a high of 985.01 earlier in the session. The index slipped
2.2 percent on Wednesday.
"We are just being buffeted around by despair and hope of
the possible solution to the euro zone crisis. Risk appetite is
still at a very low level, but there is plenty of value. I will
not be surprised if investors start to hunt for bargains," said
Robert Parkes, equity strategist at HSBC.
"There is still a lot of uncertainty related to the outcome
in Europe. If you are pretty risk averse, you will be looking
for a balanced position at this point of time, rather than an
outright defensive position."
European Union leaders, advised by officials to prepare
contingency plans in case Greece decides to quit the euro, shed
no new light on Wednesday on how they intend to tackle the debt
crisis, giving the market little to trade on.
"The market remains vulnerable as we still don't have any
concrete proposal on the table to resolve the debt crisis.
People are looking for signs that politicians are going to act,
but that feeling did not emerge from yesterday's EU meeting,"
said Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC Securities, in Brussels.
"Long-term investors are absent and the market is currently
being driven by traders who have a short-term investment horizon
and are looking for bargains."
TECHNICAL PICTURE
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
was up 1 percent at 2,156.12 points, a day after its 9-day
relative strength index (RSI) fell to 32. Levels below 30 are
generally seen as oversold, prompting some investors to return
to the market.
"The problem is that without any positive news flow, the
rallies lack conviction and soon peter out, and that's likely to
happen this time as well," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst
at Charles Stanley.
"The area of possible support is likely to be found at
around 2,065, which was the trading low in November, although I
wouldn't be surprised to see the market test its September lows
(of 2,025 points) before this volatile phase has played out."
Gloomy economic numbers added to investors' concerns.
European shares had turned negative after weak German and French
economic data, but they later rebounded.
German business sentiment dropped for the first time in
seven months in May, suggesting Europe's top economy is no
longer immune to the impact of the region's deepening crisis.
French and German manufacturing activity has also shrunk this
month at the fastest pace in three years, data showed.
"The risk for a contraction of the European economy for the
second quarter has clearly increased. In a perverse way, weak
figures may be good for markets as it increases the likelihood
of more central bank action like a rate cut," said Philippe
Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets.
Some other indicators also painted a negative picture.
Thomson Reuters Datastream showed the outlook for euro zone
companies' earnings was starting to deteriorate again, reversing
an improving trend that had started in late 2011, with the
region on the edge of recession.
Goldman Sachs said in a note that European equity markets
were likely to remain volatile for some time and that it was
sticking to a cautious stance on risk assets.
(Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson in Paris; Editing by
Hugh Lawson)