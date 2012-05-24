* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 1.1 percent
* Recovery follows steep sell off, some see value
* Weak data prompts expectations of stimulus from ECB
* Greek crisis unresolved, rally seen short-lived
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, May 24 Investors snapped up heavily
sold-off European equities on Thursday, betting that weak
economic data could prompt stimulus from central banks, but with
the Greek crisis still unresolved the rally was seen
short-lived.
Euro zone purchasing managers indices (PMIs) pointed to a
deeper than expected slowing of activity in the private sector,
while the German Ifo showed the possibility of a Greek euro exit
knocking confidence in the region's strongest economy. Although
gloomy in itself, the data raised expectations of
equities-friendly action from the European Central Bank.
European markets also played catch up with U.S. markets,
which staged a late session come back on Wednesday.
The FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 1.1 percent at
982.61 points, recouping roughly half of the previous day's drop
and recovering from five-month lows of 964.66 set last week.
For some, the steepness of the sell-off - which has seen the
pan-European index shed 11 percent since mid-March - has offered
up opportunities and attractive valuations.
"I don't think it (European equities) is a bad place to
invest - there are the overwhelming problems in the
macroeconomic environment but when you look at some of the
underlying stocks, there is definitely good value, especially
after the markets have fallen heavily in May and had a difficult
April," said Jaspal Phull, portfolio manager at Stenham Asset
Management.
However investors overall remained cautious, focusing on
companies which make money outside Europe and on defensive
sectors, such as utilities, which rose 1.7 percent.
"In the short term the equity traders can chase the market
for a day or two to the upside if they think the ECB is doing
something ... However I would not make the conclusion that any
bad news is sufficiently priced into equities, this is
definitely not the case," said an equities strategist at a major
European bank.
Underlining the lack of conviction in the rally, volumes
were relatively subdued, with 95 percent of the average 90-day
daily volume traded on the FTSEurofirst, and 86 percent on the
broader STOXX 600.
"It's just fatigue on the downside. The fear factor hasn't
gone away," said Martin Tormey, head of equity trading at
Goodbody Stockbrokers in Dublin.
"You might get a day or two of respite, but until there is
some deal around Greece the market is going to remain nervous."
The Greek stock market steeply underperformed, dropping 4.5
percent to its lowest level in two decades. Officials
told Reuters that euro zone countries will prepare individual
contingency plans for a possible Greek exit.
Goldman Sachs said in a note that European equities were
likely to remain volatile for some time and that it was sticking
to a cautious stance on risk assets.
Charts, too, pointed to further downside for markets -
including euro zone's year-to-date star Germany - after
a possible short rally.
"We had a bounce from the 6,200 support zone (on the
DAX), which suggests some range/consolidation to be in place
over the next few days. (But) the long-term view remains
bearish," said Dmytro Bondar, technical strategist at RBS,
forecasting that the index could fall to 6,000 and below from
Thursday's close of 6,315.89 points.
(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova; editing by Ron Askew)