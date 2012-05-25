LONDON May 25 Drugmakers and utilities were among the top gainers as Europe's top share index closed slightly higher on Friday, albeit in choppy trade and light volumes as uncertain macroeconomic conditions kept investors' risk appetite at bay.

The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed up 2.4 points, or 0.2 percent, at 985.01, finishing the week slightly higher, having fallen over the last three weeks. Volumes were just 80 percent of their already weakened 90-day average.

European equities have been on a downward trend since mid-March when Spain said it was struggling to meet austerity targets and as Greece failed to form a new government after voters there rejected austerity measures, raising the prospect of the country leaving the euro zone.

"Market conditions are undeniably difficult at the moment, but this is to be expected given the uncertain economic backdrop that investors are grappling with," said Oliver Wallin, investment director at Octopus Investments, which has some 2.5 billion pounds ($3.92 billion) under management.

Wallin said that until Octopus sees greater clarity and direction it remains neutrally positioned within its long-term strategic asset allocation.

Defensive stocks such as utilities, food and beverages and pharmaceuticals helped European stocks higher. (Written by David Brett; editing by Simon Jessop)