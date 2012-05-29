* FTSEurofirst 300 up 0.7 pct, Euro STOXX 50 up 0.6 pct
By Blaise Robinson
PARIS, May 29 European stocks ended higher on
Tuesday, hitting a one-week closing high, boosted by talk of
further steps by the European Central Bank to support the
region's banks as well as by hopes of fresh measures from China
to cushion a slowdown in growth.
Cyclical stocks led the rally, with Volkswagen
up 4.3 percent, ArcelorMittal up 4.1 percent and
Alstom up 4 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed 0.7 percent higher at 990.99 points, adding to a
tentative recovery rally started last week.
The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index
gained 0.6 percent, to 2,160.31 points, after running into
strong resistance at 2,169.89 points, representing the 23.6
percent Fibonacci retracement of the index's drop from late
April to mid-May.
Spain's IBEX index lost 2.3 percent, to 6,251.7
points, but managed to end the session off a nine-year low hit
during the day, helped by speculation that the ECB could soon
unveil measures to help the euro zone's ailing banks.
ECB officials declined to comment on the speculation of
further action to boost the banks.
"The rumour mill has been busy, with talk of an ECB press
conference about bank recapitalisation, supporting the euro and
giving euro zone stocks upside momentum. We do not believe in
it, for the record," said Saxo Bank Chief Economist Steen
Jakobsen, in Copenhagen.
"Spain is now the main focus, it's on the brink of collapse.
Just look at 10-year bond yields ... for now, I still think the
stock market's low will come in July or August, with some 'hope
rallies' in between."
Sources said on Tuesday Spain could recapitalise
nationalised lender Bankia by issuing new debt,
highlighting the risks to the country's precarious finances from
the over-extended banking sector.
Spanish 10-year bond yields were trading at
around 6.5 percent on Tuesday, not far from 7 percent, a level
where Portugal and Ireland had to start considering a bailout.
For Valerie Gastaldy, head of Paris-based technical analysis
firm Day By Day, the IBEX is sinking towards the psychological
level of 6,000 points, which represents a target triggered by
the break-out of a triangle pattern on the index's chart in
early April.
"The IBEX has been trading below 2009 lows at 6,750 points
for about two weeks now, and prices did not manage to climb back
above that major level yet. On the contrary, we have had regular
lower closing prices," Gastaldy said.
"The trend is taking us slowly to the target at around 6,000
points. This is not a significant horizontal support, and may
only prove a temporary support. It's hard to stop a bearish
trend once ignited."
The IBEX has plummeted 27 percent so far this year, hit by
mounting fears over the country's ability to lower its deficit
and fix its banks after a property boom burst four years ago.
"The index is obviously under the pressure of its banks, but
there is not much hope to expect from Telefonica, its
largest cap, nor Iberdrola nor Repsol. Inditex
is the only stock that is still in a medium uptrend,"
the chartist said.
CHINESE STIMULUS HOPES, DENIALS
Earlier in the European session, stocks rallied strongly
after local media reports in China mentioning unconfirmed talk
that Beijing was readying a fresh round of fiscal stimulus to
bolster growth in the world's No. 2 economy.
By the end of the trading day in China, local media were
citing a microblog reference to a news briefing, purported to
have been held by the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC) - China's top economic planning agency - denying that a
stimulus package like that of 2009-10's 4 trillion yuan ($635
billion) plan was in the pipeline.
The original Twitter-like microblog entry, reported by local
media to have been on the official Xinhua microblog, could not
be found when checked by Reuters. There was no mention of it on
the Xinhua newswire or its public website.
The NDRC website carried no reference to the report, or a
news conference and declined to comment when contacted by
Reuters.
The later Chinese media reports cited the NRDC as saying
there had been a misinterpretation of announcements on May 21 of
approvals for 91 new projects as a signal of China fast-tracking
government investment to boost its slowing economy.
The reports cited the planning agency as saying the projects
had nothing to do with efforts to stabilise economic growth.
China's main news portal, www.sina.com, also cited a
document from the NDRC branch in central Hunan province as
saying that China would not roll out huge investment, as seen in
the previous stimulus package, and Beijing would not relax
property tightening policies, blamed by many for slowing
domestic activity.
The NDRC's Hunan branch, which held a provincial meeting on
Tuesday morning, was conveying messages from the central
leadership, the sina.com report said.
(Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Additional reporting by Beijing
bureau; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)