LONDON May 30 European shares traded lower on
Wednesday afternoon as renewed concerns Greece may leave the
euro zone overshadowed relief at a European Commission appeal
for a banking union in the region.
Greece's radical leftist SYRIZA party has taken the lead
over the pro-bailout conservatives ahead of elections next month
that may determine whether the debt-laden country stays in the
euro, a poll showed on Wednesday.
The news sent shares in European banks back into the
red after a short-lived rebound, which had been fuelled by a
European Commission report saying the euro zone should move
towards a banking union and consider euro bonds.
At 1305 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.1 percent at 980.39 points.
It mirrored moves on the debt market, where the yield
premium investors demand to hold 10-year Spanish bonds rather
than German benchmarks rose to 531 basis points, while Spanish
yields rose to 6.6 percent. Funding costs are seen as
unsustainable beyond 7 percent.
"These are dangerous signs as, in the past, crossing such
levels led Portugal, Greece and Ireland to seek international
bailout," Koen De Leus, strategist at KBC Securities, said.
"If things don't improve and the European Central Bank
doesn't intervene in the bond market, the fear of a collapse of
the euro zone will rise and stocks could easily fall 10 percent
in a couple of weeks."
European basic resources index, down 2.6 percent,
was the top faller, mirroring a sharp decline in key base metals
prices, on indications that China may take a cautious approach
in stimulating its economy.
