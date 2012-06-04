* EuroSTOXX 50 flat

* Automakers under pressure

By Tricia Wright

LONDON, June 4 European shares traded flat on Monday after opening lower in the wake of grim economic data across the globe last week that prompted some investors to bet on the greater likelihood of policy action from global central banks.

The EuroSTOXX 50 was flat at 2,069.55 by 0853 GMT, having slid on Friday after a dismal U.S. jobs report capped a week of soft economic data from China and growing problems in Europe as Spain's bank crisis deepened.

Trading volumes were weak, at 20 percent of the 90-day daily average.

"Everybody is now waiting for what decision the ECB will take on Wednesday and what (U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben) Bernanke will announce on Thursday. There are strong expectations that something will happen, otherwise the market will go much further down," said Francois Duhen, strategist at CM-CIC Securities.

Petra Kerssenbrock, technical strategist at Commerzbank, sees 2,000 as the next good support area for the EuroSTOXX 50, noting a "deterioration of the market breadth", with a number of stocks alongside the DAX having fallen through their 200-day moving averages on Friday, also exerting pressure on the EuroSTOXX 50.

"We will remain bearish for quite some time longer. What we need for technical improvement is either a trading bottom pattern or a clear sell off, but at the moment it's still wait and see," she said.

The auto sector came under pressure after data late on Friday showed automakers posted strong sales gains in the United States in May compared with the same month last year. But the sales rate still fell short of expectations as the broader economy softened and gave pause to consumers mulling big-ticket purchases.

Volkswagen, BMW and Daimler suffered respective falls of 3.2 percent, 2.5 percent, and 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Tricia Wright; Additional reporting by Toni Vorobyova)