LONDON, June 6 European shares traded with solid gains early on Wednesday on speculation the European Central Bank could act to stimulate the economy and stem a deepening debt crisis in the euro zone.

Cyclical stocks lead gainers as investors bet the ECB, due to hold its policy meeting on Wednesday, could hint at an interest rate cut or a new round of cheap loans to banks to bolster a slowing European economy and ease concerns about banks in Spain and other peripheral countries.

"If I made some profit over the downturn, now it's time to position myself back to neutral, so this is basically closing (short) positions rather than shifting gears to a more bullish stance," Franz Wenzel, a strategist at AXA Investment Managers, said.

"Why should you take additional risk and remain exposed to the downside whilst maybe policy makers will do something of a positive surprise?"

The FTSEurofirst 300 of European shares was 0.8 percent higher at 961.13 points at 0707 GMT. (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)